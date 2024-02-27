Roblox Supermarket Simulator Codes (February 2024)

After the latest Roblox Supermarket Simulator codes? This game is all about making and managing your very own superstore, competing with other players, and vying to get the most customers. For a few extra freebies to get you started, check out all the active coupons.

Recommended Videos

All Roblox Supermarket Simulator Codes

Supermarket Simulator Codes (Active)

1.5klikes : 15 minutes of x2 cash

: 15 minutes of x2 cash 1klikes: $2,000

Supermarket Simulator Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Supermarket Simulator

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Redeeming codes in this specific Roblox game is incredibly easy. In fact, the process is identical on mobile, PC, and console versions of the game.

Load into Supermarket Simulator via the Roblox game page.

Play through the tutorial until you’re given free access to all the icons on the UI.

Tap the Twitter blue tick icon to bring up the Redeem Codes page.

Paste in a code from our list and press Redeem.

Check your cash balance and inventory to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Roblox Supermarket Simulator Codes?

The best place to spot new coupons is the Supermarket Simulator game page as linked above. The devs have confirmed that no new codes are coming until the next major game update, but the existing ones remain in the description section.

Outside of this, there’s also a Discord server to join. There could well be platform-specific codes there down the line, too.

Why Are My Roblox Supermarket Simulator Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario if one of your codes isn’t working is that it has expired. Given the devs have made no secret that codes don’t last forever, coming and going to coincide with updates, those in our active column could disappear at any time. To remedy this, you’ll want to redeem each and every code as soon as it lands.

The alternative is that you may not be inputting the coupon correctly. Most Roblox codes are very specific with their formatting, so you’ll need to keep an eye on capitalization, numbers, and spacing quirks.

What is Roblox Supermarket Simulator?

Supermarket Simulator is a classic Roblox management sim in the same style as Car Wash Tycoon and Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes. The only difference is that you create your own supermarket, hiring staff to stock the shelves and purchasing new goods to sell. With a very simple gameplay loop and freebies to earn via codes, you can’t go wrong.

That’s all for this guide! For more on Roblox, redeem The Heroes Simulator codes, Project Baki 3 codes, and Eternal Piece codes.