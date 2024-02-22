Roblox The Heroes Simulator Codes (February 2024)

After The Heroes Simulator codes for the new Roblox game? Developed by X Studio, it tasks you with earning new swords through combat to level up your custom character. Billed as more of a simulator than a real-time action game, there’s a greater emphasis on strategy too. For a helping hand, be sure to redeem the game’s codes!

All Roblox The Heroes Simulator Codes

The Heroes Simulator Codes (Working)

There are no codes right now.

The Heroes Simulator Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox The Heroes Simulator

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Load into The Heroes Simulator via the Roblox game page.

Press the Twitter blue tick icon on the left-hand side of the screen.

Paste a code from our list into the text box that appears and press Use Code.

Check your in-game inventory to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Can You Get More Roblox The Heroes Simulator Codes?

The best place to look for more codes is the official Discord server for The Heroes Simulator. Once you’ve verified your Roblox and Discord accounts via Bloxlink, it shows you a vast array of channels. Look out for the ‘codes’ channel, and check there frequently for freebies.

On the Roblox game page, it also recommends following the developer on X and checking out their YouTube channel. There aren’t any codes on these platforms yet, but it’s definitely handy to keep an eye on.

Why Are My Roblox The Heroes Simulator Codes Not Working?

If you’re trying to redeem a code but find it isn’t working, the code in question is likely a spoof. Since there aren’t any codes for the game at th etime of writing, any that you may spot online are sadly fakes.

Failing that, there’s every chance that you may be inputting the code incorrectly. Ensure you adhere to all capitalization, spacing, and numbers present in the code as seen on our list. That way, they should redeem without a hitch.

What is The Heroes Simulator?

Developed by X Studio, The Heroes Simulator is an AFK action game. Between rounds your job is to invest currency and skill points into upgrading your fighter and their sword. Then you dive into hands-off combat where those tweaks are put to the test against waves of CPU-controlled enemies.

