How To Fix Destiny 2 The Final Shape Mission Launch Error

Running into the Destiny 2 The Final Shape mission launch error? This common day-one bug has caused a fair amount of strife for players as they load into Bungie’s latest expansion. Here, we’ll cover what the Final Shape mission launch error is, and our best current solutions for fixing it.

Recommended Videos

What is The Mission Launch Error In The Final Shape?

The mission launch error is a semi-common error players have run into after completing the opening campaign mission for Destiny 2 The Final Shape. Following completion of the first mission and speaking with your Ghost, the game will bring up a pop-up claiming you need to purchase The Final Shape when you attempt to launch into mission two. This happens regardless of whether or not you’ve actually purchased The Final Shape.

So far, this error seems to be most common on PlayStation consoles like the PS4 and PS5. It’s locking people out of continuing with The Final Shape story – an obviously frustrating position for many.

How to Fix The Mission Launch Error in The Final Shape?

At the moment, we don’t have a definitive fix for this error because we’re not sure what’s causing it. We do have a few solutions you can try though.

Verify the integrity of your game files. To do this, go to Destiny 2 in your library on PC. Open the Options/Properties menu, and navigate to Installed Files. From here, you can check the integrity of your game files to make sure your update for the DLC content is installed correctly. If it hasn’t, then you should be able to repair or reinstall the files automatically or manually.

Make sure you have actually bought The Final Shape. This is a pretty blindly obvious one, but make sure you’ve actually purchased the DLC. Often, the first mission of campaigns is free as a sample, and the rest requires you to buy the expansion. This may also be partly to blame for the bug in the first place.

Wait for an official patch. There’s a theory currently circulating that the error may also be caused by some people being loaded into an earlier version of The Final Shape build, rather than the official launch build. While currently unverified, if this is the case, it should result in relatively swift action by Bungie to remedy the situation.

Check in with the Bungie help page. Any further updates on the situation should appear on Bungie’s help page first and foremost, including potential solutions for players to try.

That’s all we’ve got on the situation with the Final Shape mission launch error at the moment. Fingers crossed a full solution presents itself soon. In the meantime, why not check out the current Final Shape server status if you’re having trouble getting in at all?

Keep in mind this is more of an in-game bug, rather than an official error like a CAT error or a CENTIPEDE error. We’ve got dedicated guides for dealing with those too though.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy