Destiny 2, being an always-online title, may encounter occasional errors and bugs. If you happen to encounter the CENTIPEDE error code while logging in, rest assured that solutions are available. In this guide, I will provide you how to resolve the Centipede error in D2.

How to Fix Error Code Centipede in Destiny 2

Before you move forward with the steps below, it’s best to check Destiny 2’s server status so you don’t end up wasting your time. If you’ve done so and are still receiving the error, here’s what you need to do.

Update: Users are presently experiencing this issue more than usual!

We are investigating an increase in CURRANT, COCONUT, and CENTIPEDE error codes. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) September 19, 2023

Double-check that Destiny 2 is up-to-date. On both Steam and Epic Games, Destiny 2 will automatically download updates. For PlayStation, simply hover over the game, press the Options button and select ‘Check for Update.’ On Xbox, open My Games & Apps and select ‘Updates’ from the Manage menu. Switch to a wired connection. Since error code Centipede is rooted in a network issue, playing Destiny 2 using a Wi-Fi connection can cause a loss of data. To avoid this problem altogether, switch to a wired connection via Ethernet, if you can, for a more stable experience. Change your NAT to Open or Type 1. Depending on your network settings, you might be cruising the web with your NAT set to Strict or Type 3. Unfortunately, both of those NAT types cause issues. To fix this, switch them over to Open or Type 1. On PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, this is done through your network settings.

And that’s everything you need to know about how to fix the Centipede error in Destiny 2. For more related content, check out the latest guides on how to complete Seraph’s Shield. If it’s a particular weapon you’re after, we suggest claiming the Judgement of Kelgorath Glaive.