Seraph weapons have returned as the primary weapons to grind for in Season 19 of Destiny 2. Now, for the first time ever, a Seraph Glaive has been discovered for Guardians to search for, known as the Judgement of Kelgorath (JOK). However, obtaining this unique weapon needs to be clarified for some players. So today, let’s discuss how to get the Judgement of Kelgorath Glaive & what the God Roll for it is in Destiny 2.

How to Obtain the Judgement of Kelgorath Glaive in Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

To obtain the JOK Glaive, you must enter the new seasonal activity, Heist Battlegrounds, and open the Seraph Chest at the end. Defeating the final boss of the Battleground will spawn the chest, and you can open it by using 500 Seraph Codes.

Seraph Codes can be earned by simply playing the game. Specifically, core activities like Strikes, Crucible, and Gambit, will efficiently reward the most. Earn Seraph Codes, open the Seraph Chest at the end of a Heist Battleground, and you’ll eventually earn a JOK Glaive for yourself.

Additionally, you can also use Seraph Umbral Energy and 1 Umbral Engram to focus on the Glaive with the Exo Frame at the Helm.

What is the God Roll for the Judgement of Kelgorath Glaive?

Now that we know how to obtain the JOK, it’s time to discuss what roll you should search for it. Glaives are tricky weapons to work with, as they don’t have enough melee damage to compete with a Sword but have enough firepower to match Shotguns. In this case, we’ll focus on a set of perks that allow the JOK to cut through enemies quickly. The God Roll you should be looking for is Pugilist and Incandescent.

Pugilist will generate melee energy on final blows with the weapon, including buffing the handling after securing melee kills. At the same time, Incandescent will spread Scorch to nearby enemies after defeating a target.

This combo works exceptionally well with one another, as Pugilist will constantly generate melee energy and buff your handling of the Glaive, while Incandescent will spread Scorch to enemies around you, giving you some breathing room to work with. It’s an excellent choice for a Solar melee build, for example.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get the Judgement of Kelgorath Glaive in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like how to get the Archangel’s Refit Exotic Sparrow or how to get the Revision Zero Exotic Pulse Rifle.

Related Posts