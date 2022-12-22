A new Exotic weapon has released in Destiny 2 known as the Revision Zero. This unique weapon has a brand new ability to have four Exotic catalysts, and can even switch from a Pulse Rifle to a Sniper Rifle. However, some players need clarification on how to properly acquire this brand new gun. So today, let’s discuss how to get the Revision Zero Exotic Pulse Rifle in Destiny 2.

How to Obtain the Revision Zero Exotic Pulse Rifle

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Obtaining Revision Zero is actually a simple task. You will need to progress in your seasonal story quest “More Than A Weapon,” until you are able to take on the new Exotic mission, Operation: Seraph’s Shield. Within this mission you will be tasked with boarding the orbital station above Earth to upload a virus into Rasputin’s network. You will be bet with Fallen and Hive forces led by Eramis and Xivu Arath. However, after defeating the final boss, you will be rewarded with the Revision Zero Exotic Pulse Rifle.

How do you get the Revision Zero’s Catalysts?

As mentioned before, the Revision Zero is the first Exotic weapon to have more than one Catalyst, with four in total. Unfortunately though, each Catalyst is time-gated throughout the season. For example, this past week is when you could obtain Revision Zero for the first time. Then, on Tues, Dec. 27, the first Exotic Catalyst will be available to obtain from completing the Legend difficulty of Operation: Seraph’s Shield.

The remaining three Catalysts will become available one per week, after obtaining the first one. The method will remain the same for each, complete the Legend difficulty for Operation: Seraph’s Shield, until all of them are finally obtained.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get the Revision Zero Exotic Pulse Rifle in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like how to get the Merciless Exotic Fusion Rifle or how to get the Ikelos Sniper Rifle.

