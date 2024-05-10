Hades 2 Romance Guide

As with its predecessor, Hades 2 gives you plenty of options to get closer to your companions, and that includes romance. Here’s everything you need to know about Hades 2’s romance mechanics.

How Does Romance Work in Hades 2?

Out of all the side characters in Hades 2, six are available as romantic companions.

Dora

Eris

Hecate

Moros

Nemesis

Odysseus

How to Romance Characters in Hades 2

The first way to get closer to your companions is by offering them Nectar as a gift. The first time you do this with any character you’ll receive a keepsake item for them. Occasionally, they might say that they don’t need it at the moment, in which case the item won’t be removed from your inventory.

In addition to Nectar, Hades 2 introduces three facilities at the Crossroads where you can spend time with your companions to grow closer. In fact, at points you may be required to use these facilities if you want to romance them. These facilities (and their related items) are:

The hot tub (Bath Salts)

(Bath Salts) The fishing pier (Twin Lure)

(Twin Lure) The tavern (Ambrosia)

You’ll need Ambrosia at high levels, so if you want to max out your relationship values make sure you have some on hand. You can get all three of the requisite items from the Wretched Broker after unlocking the facilities, and you’ll also get one of each once the related facility is built.

The Book of Shadows

The Book of Shadows item has a particular incantation, Empath’s Intuition, which can prove vital when it comes to deepening your relationships. This upgrade costs one Fate Fabric (available from the Wretched Broker) and three Myrtle (found in the Fields of Mourning), and gives you valuable insight into your relationships, including telling you what you need to do next.

A gift bow indicates that you’ll receive a gift after giving your companion next, while bath salts, fishing lures, or ambrosia indicate that you’ll need to gift these items. Meanwhile, a heart with no symbols means you simply need to give them nectar. If a heart has a clock symbol, that means you’ll need to wait a while before progressing.

