How to Get Nightshade in Hades 2

Hades 2 introduces you to its crafting mechanics pretty quickly, and you’ll have to learn where to find tons of resources. One of the first reagents you need for an incantation is the N.shade, which stands for the Nightshade. Today, we’ll go over how to get Nightshade Seeds and how to grow Nightshade in Hades 2.

How to Get Nightshade Seeds

Nightshade will be listed as N.shade inside the game menu, and you need to grow this plant at the Crossroads. However, you’ll first need to get your hands on some Nightshade Seeds. To get Nightshade Seeds, you need to equip yourself with the Silver Spade. You can craft the Silver Spade for 10 Silver.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Once you have the Silver Spade, head down into Erebus and look for dirt holes that can potentially spawn in the rooms. These will give you 1 Nightshade Seed each. If you want more, keep digging!

Screenshot via Twinfinite

How to Grow Nightshade

Now that you have your Nightshade Seed, it’s time to grow it into a plant. For this, you first need to cast the Rich Soil incantation to unlock the dirt plots to grow N.shade. Nightshade has a timer of five, so you’ll have to wait for this time period to pass. Try a run, and you’ll most probably be able to pass the required time easily. Once the required time has elapsed, you can return to your plots and harvest the fully grown Nightshade.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Nightshade is used primarily in Incantations at the Crossroads. You’ll actually need a lot of it, so don’t feel afraid to grow some whenever you feel like it or have seeds to spare. If you’ve run out of things to do with Nightshade, you can sell it to the Ghost merchant at the Crossroads in exchange for 12 Bones each.

That’s all you need to know on how to get Nightshade Seeds and grow N.shade for incantations in Hades 2. For more guides, be sure to learn how to get Bronze and how you can fish.

