How to Unlock Fishing Rod & Catch Fish in Hades 2

Fishing is back in Hades 2! One of the most interesting mechanics in the first game makes its return for the early access sequel, but how you unlock it is different. So that you can start catching fish, we’ve put together a guide on how to unlock the fishing rod in Hades 2 and how to catch fish.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Fishing Rod in Hades 2

You’re shown how to get the fishing rod, called the Rod of Fishing cleverly, early on in Hades 2, but you won’t be able to buy it.

It’s a Harvesting Tool, which you can find on the second tab in the weapons unlock screen in the room just before you begin a run, where you choose Keepsakes and select which weapon to use.

You will need 1x Bronze and 2x F-Fabric to unlock it, which isn’t something you’ll be able to do for a while. F-Fabric you’ll come across without really trying, but you have to work hard for Bronze.

How to Get Bronze

By the exit to the underworld, you’ll see another exit that goes up some stairs to the surface, but it’s blocked off by something called Wards. Below are some steps you need to follow:

Meet Hermes on a run in the underworld.

Beat Hecate, the first main area boss, three times.

You’ll then be able to unlock the Permeation of Witching Wards Incantation, which requires Shadows. Shadows are materials that are used for powerful Incantations.

Unlock one Shadow from the Incantations Pot – Requires 30 Ash, 30 Psyche, and 3 F-Fabric.

Once the Wards Incantation is unlocked, you can unlock the stairs up to the surface.

Bronze is found in pretty plentiful amounts up on the surface, but you won’t initially be able to survive up there very long. Over time, you’ll take damage as you move, so you’ll need to rush into The City of Ephyra, which is the first area, and hope you find it.

Image Source: Supergiant via Twinfinite

However, there is a way to survive for longer on the surface, and that requires unlocking the Unravelling a Fateful Bond Incantation, which costs 2x Lotus, 2x Moss, 2x N-Shade, and 2x Thalamus. Most of those materials are late-game materials, so you’ll need to wait a while to unlock them. Once you have that, you’d be able to get as much bronze as you want. You’ll likely already have the Rod of Fishing by then, however.

How to Get F-Fabric

Thankfully, F-Fabric (Fate-Fabric) is easier to get, albeit not in huge quantities. You’ll get it as rewards from some encounters, or as rewards from certain characters, but the easiest way to get it is by buying it from the Crossroads.

You can use three Charon’s gold to buy 10 F-Fabric, but it takes a while to arrive, or you can buy one from the Wretched Broker for 60 Bones.

How to Fish

Once you have the Rod of Fishing, fishing works in much the same way as it does in the first game. You’ll be looking for glowing and shimmering points in pools throughout the underworld. Approach them and press RB to start fishing.

Image Source: Supergiant via Twinfinite

When the bob goes underwater for longer and vibrates, you need to very quickly press RB once more to reel it in. If you’re quick enough, you’ll catch a fish. The bob can move any number of times up to four before you get the chance to try and catch it.

All Fish You Can Catch in Hades 2

We’re in the process of getting together a list of all fish you can catch in Hades 2. These are the ones we have found so far:

Moper

Chiton

Where to Sell Fish

Once you have caught some fish, you’ll be able to take them to the Wretched Broker to sell them, much like you do plants.

That’s everything there is to know about fishing in Hades 2, from unlocking the fishing rod through to what to do with fish once you’ve caught them. For more on the game, check out our guides on what Scorch does and how to get and spend Charon’s Gold.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more