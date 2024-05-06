How to Get & Spend Charon’s Gold in Hades 2

Gold is actually one of the most important resources in Hades 2 that can make or break your run, or come in clutch when you’re in a dire situation. There’s a different kind of gold, though. Here’s how to get and spend Charon’s Gold in Hades 2.

How to Find Charon

The Boatman Charon will always be found behind doors bearing his iconic gold mask bag symbol.

As a good rule of thumb, Charon’s Shop is worth visiting if you have anywhere around 250+ Gold. Whenever you visit Charon’s Shop, he’ll have three items up for sale, and five if you make it to the final Charon’s Shop. We suggest always buying the Boon and Pom of Power, unless you’re running low on HP and need it. That combination will generally cost you 250 Gold.

Charon Shop Locations (Location Spoilers)

Here is a list of all the Charon Shops you will run into during your various runs.

Erebus Midpoint

Erebus Before Guardian Fight

Oceanus Midpoint

Oceanus Before Guardian Fight

Fields of Mourning Before Guardian Fight

Tartarus Before Guardian Fight

The run to Olympus also has some Charon shops:

After clearing all six Pillars in Ephyra

Midpoint of Rift of Thessaly

Before Guardian Fight in Rift of Thessaly

How to Get More Gold

Here are some tips on how to quickly stack up Gold in Hades 2 so you can buy out Charon’s shop and deck yourself out with upgrades.

Enter Gold rooms : Rooms with the Gold Coin symbol should be a priority if you plan on getting a lot of Gold.

: Rooms with the Gold Coin symbol should be a priority if you plan on getting a lot of Gold. Defeat Enemies : It goes without saying, but defeating enemies will give you Gold.

: It goes without saying, but defeating enemies will give you Gold. Get Gold boosting Boons : Gods such as Poseidon and Hermes offer Boons that can greatly increase your Gold income.

: Gods such as Poseidon and Hermes offer Boons that can greatly increase your Gold income. Defeat Nemesis : Nemesis will often challenge you to battles where the person who kills more enemies takes 100 Gold from the loser. Be sure to win these.

: Nemesis will often challenge you to battles where the person who kills more enemies takes 100 Gold from the loser. Be sure to win these. Use Charon’s Keepsake : Charon’s Keepsake, The Gold Purse, gives you between 100 and 150 Gold every night.

: Charon’s Keepsake, The Gold Purse, gives you between 100 and 150 Gold every night. The Boatman Altar Card : The Boatman Altar Card gives you 200 Gold for each run.

: The Boatman Altar Card gives you 200 Gold for each run. Break Golden Jars: Once you unlock these, be sure to break them whenever you see them. Every little bit of Gold helps.

If you keep all of these tips and gold gathering methods in mind, you can potentially buy out Charon at every single shop of his you run into(except maybe Oceanus). That’s all you need to know on the Charon shop locations and how to get and spend Gold in Hades 2. For more guides, learn about the best Keepsakes and Hexes in Hades 2.

