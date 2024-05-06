Hades 2 Keepsake Rack
All Keepsakes in Hades 2

A list of all the Keepsakes for your sake
Keepsakes have made a return in Hades 2 and these trinkets can give you powerful buffs while starting your run, or come in clutch as you swap locations for the next area. Whatever the case, making good use of your Keepsakes in every run is necessary to master Hades 2 and defeat Chronos. So, let’s go over all Keepsakes in Hades 2.

List of All Keepsakes in Hades 2

Here is our list of all the Keepsakes in Hades 2 and which character gifts them to you. Some will not be available until the full release, so we haven’t worked out what they are yet:

Keepsake NameCharacterEffect
Silver WheelHecateAfter you use magick, restore it over 3 seconds, up to a total of 1,000 magick for the run.
Knuckle BonesOdysseusThe next Guardian (area boss) loses 5% health. You take 15% less damage from Guardians.
Luckier ToothSchelemeusWhen you run out of health, automatically restore 51 health once.
Ghost OnionDoraWhenever you exit a chamber, fully restore your health, up to a total of 50 over the run.
Evil EyeNemesisDeal +20% damage to the last foe that vanquished you.
Engraved PinMorosAfter you run out of health, become impervious for 10 seconds. If no foes remain, restore 30 health.
Discordant BellErisAfter each encounter, you deal +0.5% damage, but also take that much more.
Gold PurseCharonGain +100 gold once this night.
Metallic DropletHermesYou move, strike, and channel 20% faster for the next 200 seconds.
White AntlerArtemisWhile you have no more than 30 health, you have +20% chance to deal critical damage.
Moon BeamSeleneYou gain +1 upgrades for your Hex from the next Path of Stars you find.
Cloud BangleZeusA boon from Zeus is likely. You can rarify his common blessings once this run.
Iridescent FanHeraA Boon from Hera is Likely. You can rarify her common blessings once this run.
Barley SheafDemeterA boon from Demeter is likely. You can rarify her common blessings once this run.
TBDHadesTBD
Beautiful MirrorAphroditeA boon from Aphrodite is likely. You can rarify her common blessings once this run.
Adamant ShardHephaestusA boon from Hephaestus is likely. You can rarify his common blessings once this run.
Everlasting EmberHestiaA boon from Hestia is likely. You can rarify her common blessings once this run.
TBDAresTBD
Blackened FleeceMedeaAfter you take 250 Damage your Omega Moves deal 20% more damage.
Crystal FigurineCirceAfter the next Guardia, activate 1 Random Aracana Card.
Silken SashArachneGain +20 armor. While you have at least 1 armor, gain +2 armor after each chamber.
Aromatic PhialNarcissusFountains restore +20% health. The next one turns one of your common boons rare.
TBDAthenaTBD
TBDTBDTBD
Transcendent EmbryoPrimordial ChaosGain a random Common Chaos blessing once this night. Every eight encounters, replace it.

Note that you need to gift these characters with a vial of Nectar to receive their Keepsake.

Those are all the Keepsakes you need to know about in Hades 2. You should also check our list of the best Keepsakes in Hades 2 and get familiar with all the Hexes in Hades 2.

