Keepsakes have made a return in Hades 2 and these trinkets can give you powerful buffs while starting your run, or come in clutch as you swap locations for the next area. Whatever the case, making good use of your Keepsakes in every run is necessary to master Hades 2 and defeat Chronos. So, let’s go over all Keepsakes in Hades 2.

List of All Keepsakes in Hades 2

Here is our list of all the Keepsakes in Hades 2 and which character gifts them to you. Some will not be available until the full release, so we haven’t worked out what they are yet:

Keepsake Name Character Effect Silver Wheel Hecate After you use magick, restore it over 3 seconds, up to a total of 1,000 magick for the run. Knuckle Bones Odysseus The next Guardian (area boss) loses 5% health. You take 15% less damage from Guardians. Luckier Tooth Schelemeus When you run out of health, automatically restore 51 health once. Ghost Onion Dora Whenever you exit a chamber, fully restore your health, up to a total of 50 over the run. Evil Eye Nemesis Deal +20% damage to the last foe that vanquished you. Engraved Pin Moros After you run out of health, become impervious for 10 seconds. If no foes remain, restore 30 health. Discordant Bell Eris After each encounter, you deal +0.5% damage, but also take that much more. Gold Purse Charon Gain +100 gold once this night. Metallic Droplet Hermes You move, strike, and channel 20% faster for the next 200 seconds. White Antler Artemis While you have no more than 30 health, you have +20% chance to deal critical damage. Moon Beam Selene You gain +1 upgrades for your Hex from the next Path of Stars you find. Cloud Bangle Zeus A boon from Zeus is likely. You can rarify his common blessings once this run. Iridescent Fan Hera A Boon from Hera is Likely. You can rarify her common blessings once this run. Barley Sheaf Demeter A boon from Demeter is likely. You can rarify her common blessings once this run. TBD Hades TBD Beautiful Mirror Aphrodite A boon from Aphrodite is likely. You can rarify her common blessings once this run. Adamant Shard Hephaestus A boon from Hephaestus is likely. You can rarify his common blessings once this run. Everlasting Ember Hestia A boon from Hestia is likely. You can rarify her common blessings once this run. TBD Ares TBD Blackened Fleece Medea After you take 250 Damage your Omega Moves deal 20% more damage. Crystal Figurine Circe After the next Guardia, activate 1 Random Aracana Card. Silken Sash Arachne Gain +20 armor. While you have at least 1 armor, gain +2 armor after each chamber. Aromatic Phial Narcissus Fountains restore +20% health. The next one turns one of your common boons rare. TBD Athena TBD TBD TBD TBD Transcendent Embryo Primordial Chaos Gain a random Common Chaos blessing once this night. Every eight encounters, replace it.

Note that you need to gift these characters with a vial of Nectar to receive their Keepsake.

Those are all the Keepsakes you need to know about in Hades 2.

