Keepsakes have made a return in Hades 2 and these trinkets can give you powerful buffs while starting your run, or come in clutch as you swap locations for the next area. Whatever the case, making good use of your Keepsakes in every run is necessary to master Hades 2 and defeat Chronos. So, let’s go over all Keepsakes in Hades 2.
List of All Keepsakes in Hades 2
Here is our list of all the Keepsakes in Hades 2 and which character gifts them to you. Some will not be available until the full release, so we haven’t worked out what they are yet:
|Keepsake Name
|Character
|Effect
|Silver Wheel
|Hecate
|After you use magick, restore it over 3 seconds, up to a total of 1,000 magick for the run.
|Knuckle Bones
|Odysseus
|The next Guardian (area boss) loses 5% health. You take 15% less damage from Guardians.
|Luckier Tooth
|Schelemeus
|When you run out of health, automatically restore 51 health once.
|Ghost Onion
|Dora
|Whenever you exit a chamber, fully restore your health, up to a total of 50 over the run.
|Evil Eye
|Nemesis
|Deal +20% damage to the last foe that vanquished you.
|Engraved Pin
|Moros
|After you run out of health, become impervious for 10 seconds. If no foes remain, restore 30 health.
|Discordant Bell
|Eris
|After each encounter, you deal +0.5% damage, but also take that much more.
|Gold Purse
|Charon
|Gain +100 gold once this night.
|Metallic Droplet
|Hermes
|You move, strike, and channel 20% faster for the next 200 seconds.
|White Antler
|Artemis
|While you have no more than 30 health, you have +20% chance to deal critical damage.
|
|Moon Beam
|Selene
|You gain +1 upgrades for your Hex from the next Path of Stars you find.
|Cloud Bangle
|Zeus
|A boon from Zeus is likely. You can rarify his common blessings once this run.
|Iridescent Fan
|Hera
|A Boon from Hera is Likely. You can rarify her common blessings once this run.
|Barley Sheaf
|Demeter
|A boon from Demeter is likely. You can rarify her common blessings once this run.
|TBD
|Hades
|TBD
|Beautiful Mirror
|Aphrodite
|A boon from Aphrodite is likely. You can rarify her common blessings once this run.
|Adamant Shard
|Hephaestus
|A boon from Hephaestus is likely. You can rarify his common blessings once this run.
|Everlasting Ember
|Hestia
|A boon from Hestia is likely. You can rarify her common blessings once this run.
|TBD
|Ares
|TBD
|Blackened Fleece
|Medea
|After you take 250 Damage your Omega Moves deal 20% more damage.
|Crystal Figurine
|Circe
|After the next Guardia, activate 1 Random Aracana Card.
|Silken Sash
|Arachne
|Gain +20 armor. While you have at least 1 armor, gain +2 armor after each chamber.
|Aromatic Phial
|Narcissus
|Fountains restore +20% health. The next one turns one of your common boons rare.
|TBD
|Athena
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Transcendent Embryo
|Primordial Chaos
|Gain a random Common Chaos blessing once this night. Every eight encounters, replace it.
Note that you need to gift these characters with a vial of Nectar to receive their Keepsake.
Those are all the Keepsakes you need to know about in Hades 2. You should also check our list of the best Keepsakes in Hades 2 and get familiar with all the Hexes in Hades 2.