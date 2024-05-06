hades 2 selene moon incarnate splash art white clothes moon theme woman
Screenshot via Twinfinite
All Hexes & Upgrades in Hades 2

Moon Beam all the way
Published: May 6, 2024

Hades 2 gives you many powerful abilities, but the core gameplay remains the same. Whenever you start, you have access to attacks, specials, casts, and all of their hold variants. However, you can also unlock the unique Hex abilities, which serve as powerful ultimates that can really come in handy during tense moments. Let’s go over all the Hexes and their upgrades in Hades 2.

How to Unlock Hexes in Hades 2

You can unlock Hexes by interacting with Selene’s Boon during your runs. You can find a Boon of Selene by searching for the Crescent Moon symbol opening upwards.

Hades 2 selene moon symbol
Screenshot via Twinfinite

Once you clear your encounter, you can interact with Selene’s Boon, and she will offer you three ‘Gifts of the Moon’. You can choose one of these to become your hex throughout the rest of the run. Once you select a Hex, it stays with you for the rest of your run, and you can only upgrade it later on.

Hades 2 gifts of the moon choose your hex
Screenshot via Twinfinite

Once you have your Hex, you need to use a specific amount of Mana during each encounter to use it. Each Hex has a different Mana requirement, and if you’re using a lot of Mana, you can keep using your Hexes. You get a Crescent symbol above Melinoe’s head whenever your Hex is ready.

Hades 2 gifts of the moon choose your hex
Screenshot via Twinfinite

All Hexes in Hades 2

Selene offers you many Hexes and here’s a list with all of them.

Hex NameDescriptionMana Cost
Twighlight CurseYour Hex launches a seeking projectile that inflicts Morph on up to 10 susceptible foes. 140
Phase ShiftYour Hex makes everything else move 80% slower for 5 seconds. 150
Wolf HowlYour Hex makes you rise up and crash down in the target area for 200 damage.80
Lunar RayYour Hex fires a beam that deals 1200 damage over 3 seconds.120
Moon WaterYour Hex restores 25 HP up to 3 times which resets whenever you use a Fountain. 70
Total EclipseMark an area and deal 1000 damage inside it after 4 seconds200
Moon BloomYour Hex raises 1 random slain foe from this Encounter to fight for you for 12 Sec.100

Hex Upgrades Explained

While your Hexes are fairly powerful already, you should definitely look to upgrade them if possible. Each Hex has a unique upgrade tree called the Path of Stars. To access the Path of Stars and upgrade your Hex during a run, you need to seek out more Boons of Selene.

hades 2 path of stars upgrade path for hex
Screenshot via Twinfinite

Every time you pick one up, you will get a few points to allocate towards your Path of Stars. Try prioritizing the Blue Rare upgrades or the Purple Epic upgrades in the Path of Stars. You should also adjust your allocation according to the type of build you’re going for. You can’t refund points in the Path of Stars, so choose wisely.

That’s all you need to know about Hexes and how to upgrade them in Hades 2. With your Hexes ready, you might want to check the best Selene build or the best Keepsakes for your runs.

