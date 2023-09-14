Hades II Early Access Hits Steam & Epic Games Store Next Year

Supergiant Games’ first-ever sequel, Hades II, has received a significant update regarding its Early Access launch, detailing a release in Q2 2024.

Although there isn’t a confirmed release date just yet, Steam and Epic Games users at least have a time frame to look forward to. Supergiant has promised to provide more information as the launch approaches, including system requirements, pricing, and a release date.

HADES II Development Update! 💀🌒🌕🌘💀



We've been making steady progress since our reveal at The Game Awards, and getting close to an Early Access launch some months from now, in Q2 2024.



More details and answers to your questions here:https://t.co/qioX4wKUuU pic.twitter.com/GomZuQLPyF — Supergiant Games (@SupergiantGames) September 14, 2023

Those who tuned in for Hades II’s first reveal during the 2022 Game Awards can anticipate even more content than before, as the team has packed in a ton of features for Early Access, just like the original Hades. To gear up for its release, Supergiant Games will conduct a technical test with a limited number of players to flush out any issues. You can also expect a few updates along the way, like more characters and adjusted story elements, based on the feedback during its early periods.

Given that the game is still in development, there isn’t a set date for the official version, especially if any issues occur during the testing period. Longtime fans of the original can look forward to an entirely new experience with locations, challenges, and upgrade systems while taking on the Princess of the Underworld role.

If you want to participate in Hades II Early Access, you can wishlist it on wishlist Hades II on Steam or pre-order it on the Epic Games Store. You can also join the Supergiant Games email mailing list to get informed on all the latest updates from Supergiant Games.