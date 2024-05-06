Hades 2 zeus and selene duo boon
How to Get Duo Boons in Hades 2

While there are various new gods and goddesses to meet in Hades 2, how their Boons work is largely the same. While basic ones are pretty self-explanatory, getting the powerful Duo Boons in Hades 2 is tricky. We’ll explain what you need to do.

What Duo Boons Do in Hades 2

Much like in the first Hades game, Duo Boons combine the abilities of two different Gods and provide you with a single unique and powerful ability. Duo Boons are very powerful and in 90% of the cases you should always pick them if available.

All Duo Boons in Hades 2

Here is a list of all the Duo Boons in Hades 2, we will fill in the remainder of the details as we get them:

Boon NameGod 1God 2Effect
Apocalyptic StormZeusTBDYour Blitz effects last longer, and activate against all Blitz-afflicted foes at once.
Blitz Duration: +8 Sec.
Romantic SparkAphroditeZeusIf you Sprint into Blitz-afflicted foes, the effect activates immediately and is stronger.
Bonus Blitz Damage: +200%
Natural SelectionTBDTBDTBD
King’s RansomTBDTBDTBD
Queen’s RansomTBDTBDTBD
Killer CurrentZeusTBDTBD
Glorious DisasterZeusApolloYou can channel +30 Magick into your Omega Cast to strike foes with Lightning Bolts.
Bolt Damage: 50 (every 0.13s)
Master ConductorTBDTBDTBD
Thermal DynamicsHestiaTBDTBD
Golden RulePoseidonTBDYou deal more damage, the more Gold you have.
Bonus Damage per 100 Gold: +5%
Sun WorshiperApolloPoseidonIn each Encounter, the first foe you slay returns to fight for you.
Servant Damage: +200%
Cherished HeirloomTBDTBDTBD
Soul MateTBDTBDTBD
Spiteful StrengthTBDTBDTBD
Funeral PyreHestiaTBDTBD
Beach BallPoseidonTBDTBD
Island GetawayAphroditePoseidonTake 15% less damage from nearby enemies. All enemies are treated as Nearby.
Seismic HammerHephaestusTBDYour Omega Cast will occasionally create a Blast that deals 500 damage in the area. 15 sec recharge time.

How to Get Duo Boons in Hades 2

The first thing you need to know is that you won’t be able to get Duo Boons right from the start of Hades 2. You need to have met and spoken to both Gods who are involved in a Duo Boon, so that they know you. Therefore, it’ll probably be several runs before you start encountering them.

Hades 2 duo boon apocalyptic Storm
Screenshot via Twinfinite

After that, though, getting Duo Boons on a run is actually pretty random. You’ll come across the naturally as you play, with them being a choice from standard God icons after encounters or from Charon’s shop.

However, there is a way to increase your chances of encountering them. There is an Arcana Card you can unlock which helps you out. Below are its details.

  • The Queen (XIX) – Costs 40 Ash and 1 Tear – Any boons you are offered have 6% chance to be a Duo

It’s also worth noting that the Queen Arcana Card doesn’t take up any of your Arcana Cards slots, having a cost of zero, so you don’t have to worry about what else you have active. You’ll then be able to hear out into the Underworld safe in the knowledge that you’ll come across Duo Boons more often. You will then be able to upgrade the Arcana Card later in the game, once you’ve unlocked the ability to do so, which gives a higher percentage chance of your encountering Duo Boons.

How to Get Tears

While Ashes are one of the primary currencies and materials in Hades 2, with you being able to buy them from the broker or getting them as a reward for completing encounters, Tears are much harder to come by, and you need one for The Queen Arcana Card.

Tears are the reward you get for beating Hades 2’s third main area boss, Infernal Cerberus, and you get one each time you beat it. Therefore, there is no way to unlock The Queen Arcana Card until you’ve progressed to the Mourning Fields and defeated Cerberus. Since there are other things to spend Tears on, you may even want to keep your reward instead of spending it on the chance to get the Arcana Card.

the third boss in hades 2 attacking
Image Source: Supergiant via Twinfinite

That’s all there is to know about how to get Duo Boons in Hades 2. For more tips on the game, check out our guides on how to get Charon’s gold, and what Scorch does.

