All Weapons & Weapon Aspects in Hades 2

Hades 2 offers many different weapons for you to master and play with during your runs down to the depths of Hades. However, each weapon also comes with its own unique aspects that can drastically change its play style. Today, we’ll be going over all the Weapons in Hades 2, as well as all the Weapon Aspects.

All Hades 2 Weapons

Descura, The Witch’s Staff

The first weapon you unlock is the relatively simple but flexible Witch’s Staff. Let’s go over all the abilities:

Attack : A series of medium-range strikes with the staff in front of you.

: A series of medium-range strikes with the staff in front of you. Omega Attack : Charge up a blast of magic circles in a thin straight line in two opposite directions around you.

: Charge up a blast of magic circles in a thin straight line in two opposite directions around you. Special : Launch a magic orb at your enemies.

: Launch a magic orb at your enemies. Omega Special: Charge up the magic orb to be larger and deal more damage.

Lim and Oros, The Sister Blades

For 15 Silver, you can unlock The Sister Blades, which are a pair of short daggers meant for fast attacks.

Attack : A combo attack that starts with two quick jabs, leads into a flurry of blows, and ends with a wide AoE attack.

: A combo attack that starts with two quick jabs, leads into a flurry of blows, and ends with a wide AoE attack. Omega Attack : Charge up your attack and teleport behind the enemy in front of you.

: Charge up your attack and teleport behind the enemy in front of you. Special : Throw a single dagger.

: Throw a single dagger. Omega Special: Throw several daggers in a fan pattern in front of you.

Ygnium, The Umbral Flames

The Umbral Flames are a pair of torches wielded by Hecate that allow you to master her flame abilities.

Attack : Launch flame orbs directly in front of you.

: Launch flame orbs directly in front of you. Omega Attack : Launch a stream of flame orbs and eventually fire a larger one for 5 Mana.

: Launch a stream of flame orbs and eventually fire a larger one for 5 Mana. Special : Summon a flame orb to orbit around you.

: Summon a flame orb to orbit around you. Omega Special: Summon two flame orbs to orbit around you.

Zorephet, The Moonstone Axe

The Moonstone Axe is a heavy and brute-ish weapon with a lot of power.

Attack : A 3-part Axe swinging combo with the third hit being the slowest and most damaging.

: A 3-part Axe swinging combo with the third hit being the slowest and most damaging. Omega Attack : Charge up a devastating spinning attack.

: Charge up a devastating spinning attack. Special : Block damage in front of you

: Block damage in front of you Omega Special: Charge up while blocking damage and unleash 3 devastating blasts in front of you.

Revaal, The Argent Skull

The Argent Skull is a unique weapon where you launch skulls and collect them by dashing around and damaging enemies, similar to the shield in the first Hades.

Attack : Launch a skull that bounces until it hits a wall or enemy.

: Launch a skull that bounces until it hits a wall or enemy. Omega Attack : Charge up an attack and select a location for a skull to strike from above.

: Charge up an attack and select a location for a skull to strike from above. Special : Small dash that damage enemies.

: Small dash that damage enemies. Omega Special: Long dash that leaves big AoE waves perpendicular to your direction.

All Weapon Aspects in Hades 2

Now, we can go over the Weapon Aspects in Hades 2. The Weapon Aspects allow you to unlock alternate versions of the weapons with some modifiers and design changes. The core kit remains the same, but the extra passives can drastically change the play style. You’ll have to unlock each individual weapon aspect through Reagents.

Let’s go over all the Weapon Aspects in Hades 2:

Weapon Type Aspect Name Aspect Ability Witch’s Staff Aspect of Melinoe Channel Omega moves 15% faster. Witch’s Staff Aspect of Momus While you’re under 50% HP absorb your Omega Special blast for +5 HP

Special and Omega Special get +15 power Witch’s Staff Aspect of Circe After landing 21 Attacks or Specials gain Serenity for 6 seconds

Serenity makes Omega moves 15% faster and restores mana Sister Blades Aspect of Melinoe Backstab Damage +10% Sister Blades Aspect of Artemis While you channel Omega Attack, you can occasionally Parry and Riposte

Omega Attack 20% faster Sister Blades Aspect of Pan Specials seek enemies caught in your Casts and +1 blade when you Channel. Umbral Flames Aspect of Melinoe Omega Special Burn Duration +1 Umbral Flames Aspect of Eos After landing 21 Attacks or Specials, gain Serenity for 6 seconds

Serenity makes Omega moves 15% faster and restores mana Umbral Flames Aspect of Moros Attacks linger for 6 seconds and explode on contact with Specials.

+15% blast damage Moonstone Axe Aspect of Melinoe Recover faster from Attacks and Specials by 10% Moonstone Axe Aspect of Thanatos Attacks grow bigger and stronger over 4 seconds and return when you Sprint.

+40% damage when fully grown. Moonstone Axe Aspect of Charon Whenever you land, Omega moves, gain +1% Critical till 4% Max. Argent Skull Aspect of Melinoe Your Attacks have more power for each shell fired but not retrieved.

+5 Power per Shell Argent Skull Aspect of Medea Attacks stay within reach and explode in a large area or impact after 3 seconds.

+20% damage Argent Skull Aspect of Persephone Any damage you deal generates Glory, which enhances your Omega Special

Glory makes Omega Special last +5 seconds

+10% Omega move damage

Note that even after unlocking these aspects, you can upgrade them all the way to the Legendary Tier 5 by using more upgrade materials. These upgrades will simply make the weapon passives more potent.

Those are the weapons and aspects you need to know about in Hades 2. If you plan on getting them all, be sure to check our guides on all the Reagent locations and all the plant locations in Hades 2.

