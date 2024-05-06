Hades 2 all weapons
Screenshot via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

All Weapons & Weapon Aspects in Hades 2

There are plenty of weapons to master in Hades 2
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
|
Published: May 6, 2024 01:00 pm

Hades 2 offers many different weapons for you to master and play with during your runs down to the depths of Hades. However, each weapon also comes with its own unique aspects that can drastically change its play style. Today, we’ll be going over all the Weapons in Hades 2, as well as all the Weapon Aspects.

Recommended Videos

All Hades 2 Weapons

Descura, The Witch’s Staff

Hades 2 witch staff attacks
Screenshot via Twinfinite

The first weapon you unlock is the relatively simple but flexible Witch’s Staff. Let’s go over all the abilities:

  • Attack: A series of medium-range strikes with the staff in front of you.
  • Omega Attack: Charge up a blast of magic circles in a thin straight line in two opposite directions around you.
  • Special: Launch a magic orb at your enemies.
  • Omega Special: Charge up the magic orb to be larger and deal more damage.

Lim and Oros, The Sister Blades

Hades 2 sister blades combo finisher
Screenshot via Twinfinite

For 15 Silver, you can unlock The Sister Blades, which are a pair of short daggers meant for fast attacks.

  • Attack: A combo attack that starts with two quick jabs, leads into a flurry of blows, and ends with a wide AoE attack.
  • Omega Attack: Charge up your attack and teleport behind the enemy in front of you.
  • Special: Throw a single dagger.
  • Omega Special: Throw several daggers in a fan pattern in front of you.

Ygnium, The Umbral Flames

Hades 2 umbral torches spinning flames
Screenshot via Twinfinite

The Umbral Flames are a pair of torches wielded by Hecate that allow you to master her flame abilities.

  • Attack: Launch flame orbs directly in front of you.
  • Omega Attack: Launch a stream of flame orbs and eventually fire a larger one for 5 Mana.
  • Special: Summon a flame orb to orbit around you.
  • Omega Special: Summon two flame orbs to orbit around you.

Zorephet, The Moonstone Axe

Hades 2 Moonstone Axe spinning attack
Screenshot via Twinfinite

The Moonstone Axe is a heavy and brute-ish weapon with a lot of power.

  • Attack: A 3-part Axe swinging combo with the third hit being the slowest and most damaging.
  • Omega Attack: Charge up a devastating spinning attack.
  • Special: Block damage in front of you
  • Omega Special: Charge up while blocking damage and unleash 3 devastating blasts in front of you.

Revaal, The Argent Skull

Hades 2 argent skull weapon
Screenshot via Twinfinite

The Argent Skull is a unique weapon where you launch skulls and collect them by dashing around and damaging enemies, similar to the shield in the first Hades.

  • Attack: Launch a skull that bounces until it hits a wall or enemy.
  • Omega Attack: Charge up an attack and select a location for a skull to strike from above.
  • Special: Small dash that damage enemies.
  • Omega Special: Long dash that leaves big AoE waves perpendicular to your direction.

All Weapon Aspects in Hades 2

Now, we can go over the Weapon Aspects in Hades 2. The Weapon Aspects allow you to unlock alternate versions of the weapons with some modifiers and design changes. The core kit remains the same, but the extra passives can drastically change the play style. You’ll have to unlock each individual weapon aspect through Reagents.

Let’s go over all the Weapon Aspects in Hades 2:

Weapon TypeAspect NameAspect Ability
Witch’s StaffAspect of MelinoeChannel Omega moves 15% faster.
Witch’s StaffAspect of MomusWhile you’re under 50% HP absorb your Omega Special blast for +5 HP
Special and Omega Special get +15 power
Witch’s StaffAspect of CirceAfter landing 21 Attacks or Specials gain Serenity for 6 seconds
Serenity makes Omega moves 15% faster and restores mana
Sister BladesAspect of MelinoeBackstab Damage +10%
Sister BladesAspect of ArtemisWhile you channel Omega Attack, you can occasionally Parry and Riposte
Omega Attack 20% faster
Sister BladesAspect of PanSpecials seek enemies caught in your Casts and +1 blade when you Channel.
Umbral FlamesAspect of MelinoeOmega Special Burn Duration +1
Umbral FlamesAspect of EosAfter landing 21 Attacks or Specials, gain Serenity for 6 seconds
Serenity makes Omega moves 15% faster and restores mana
Umbral FlamesAspect of MorosAttacks linger for 6 seconds and explode on contact with Specials.
+15% blast damage
Moonstone AxeAspect of MelinoeRecover faster from Attacks and Specials by 10%
Moonstone AxeAspect of ThanatosAttacks grow bigger and stronger over 4 seconds and return when you Sprint.
+40% damage when fully grown.
Moonstone AxeAspect of CharonWhenever you land, Omega moves, gain +1% Critical till 4% Max.
Argent SkullAspect of MelinoeYour Attacks have more power for each shell fired but not retrieved.
+5 Power per Shell
Argent SkullAspect of MedeaAttacks stay within reach and explode in a large area or impact after 3 seconds.
+20% damage
Argent SkullAspect of PersephoneAny damage you deal generates Glory, which enhances your Omega Special
Glory makes Omega Special last +5 seconds
+10% Omega move damage

Note that even after unlocking these aspects, you can upgrade them all the way to the Legendary Tier 5 by using more upgrade materials. These upgrades will simply make the weapon passives more potent.

Those are the weapons and aspects you need to know about in Hades 2. If you plan on getting them all, be sure to check our guides on all the Reagent locations and all the plant locations in Hades 2.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Gathering Tools in Hades 2 & How to Unlock Them
Hades 2 All tools in crossroads melinoe holding axe
Category: Guides
Guides
All Gathering Tools in Hades 2 & How to Unlock Them
Tom Hopkins and others Tom Hopkins and others May 6, 2024
Read Article How to Get & Spend Charon’s Gold in Hades 2
Hades 2 charon shop with 5 items in tartarus
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Get & Spend Charon’s Gold in Hades 2
Syed Hamza Bakht Syed Hamza Bakht May 6, 2024
Read Article How to Unlock Fishing Rod & Catch Fish in Hades 2
the main area in hades 2
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Unlock Fishing Rod & Catch Fish in Hades 2
Tom Hopkins Tom Hopkins May 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Gathering Tools in Hades 2 & How to Unlock Them
Hades 2 All tools in crossroads melinoe holding axe
Category: Guides
Guides
All Gathering Tools in Hades 2 & How to Unlock Them
Tom Hopkins and others Tom Hopkins and others May 6, 2024
Read Article How to Get & Spend Charon’s Gold in Hades 2
Hades 2 charon shop with 5 items in tartarus
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Get & Spend Charon’s Gold in Hades 2
Syed Hamza Bakht Syed Hamza Bakht May 6, 2024
Read Article How to Unlock Fishing Rod & Catch Fish in Hades 2
the main area in hades 2
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Unlock Fishing Rod & Catch Fish in Hades 2
Tom Hopkins Tom Hopkins May 6, 2024
Author
Syed Hamza Bakht
A freelance journalist passionate about games and technology. You'll find me working at publications such as Gfinity and Twinfinite, trying to gather as many game codes as possible! Otherwise, I can be found struggling against my giant backlog of games.