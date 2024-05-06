How to Beat Hecate in Hades 2

As you start out your journey towards the Underworld in Hades, the first major hurdle you face will be your mentor, Hecate. Hecate, the Witch of the Crossroads wishes to test Melinoe and your skills before you head off to the truly dangerous parts of your journey. So, let’s get over how to defeat the first boss Hecate in Hades 2.

How to Beat Hecate Boss Fight in Hades 2

Defeating Hecate is the first real learning curve you need to deal with in Hades 2. If you’re struggling with the fight, then practice is key, but we’ll provide you with a full list of her moves and how to counter.

Hecate’s moves and how to deal with them:

Flame Ring: Hecate summons a ring of fire that expands from her to a limit and returns to her. It’s pretty heavily telegraphed, so just move away and launch ranged attacks.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Flame Waves: Hecate will launch two types of Flame Wave attacks. The first involves launching a wave or two of flames at you at once, and the second involves her launching two of these attacks in quick succession. You can avoid these by staying close to her and dashing behind her at the time.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Clone Attack: Hecate will summon two more clones besides her, and they will all launch the same AoE attack. They will either launch flamethrower-like flames, flame orbs, and Flame Orbs. Only one of the three enemies can take damage, so you need to find and attack the correct one.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Shield Phases: Hecate will have two shield phases once you get her health to roughly 60% and 30%, respectively. During the phase, you need to defeat all the shade minions Hecate summons while Hecate is invincible and launching her attacks at you. Tips on how to dodge her curse ahead.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

How to Avoid Hecate’s Curse

It’s actually possible to avoid the annoying curse from Hecate that morphs you into a helpless Sheep. The orb will seek you out at a very high speed, and running away from it won’t be enough. However, it will eventually disappear after roughly seven seconds, as long as you can avoid it.

To avoid it, we suggest dashing towards it whenever it gets close to you. It will turn around back towards you after a little delay, and you can repeat this until it disappears.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Another option is to have your Familiar tank hit on your behalf so it goes away immediately. Luckily, she only uses this ability during her second shield phase.

Other Tips

Here are some other tips to keep in mind:

Use the trees in the arena either to deal with a bunch of grouped-up shades or to deal a lot of damage to Hecate.

The dual blades are some of the best weapons against Hecate, as their hold attack allows you to teleport right behind her, and the Special has some good range for chip damage.

Hephaestus’s boons are excellent for biding your time and dealing large chunks of damage to Hecate.

Always stay on the move during the shield phase.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

With all these tips in mind, you can defeat the Hecate boss in Hades 2 and proceed to the next area. For more guides, you should learn about all the tools in the game and how to get Nightshade.

