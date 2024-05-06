Hades 2 All tools in crossroads melinoe holding axe
Screenshot via Twinfinite
All Gathering Tools in Hades 2 & How to Unlock Them

Hades 2 drastically expands the number of materials you’ll be collecting as you complete runs through the underworld. To get some of them, you’ll need to unlock items called Gathering Tools. So that you know what they all do, here’s a rundown of all Gathering Tools in Hades 2 and how to unlock them.

Unlocking Gathering Tools in Hades 2

You’ll find all of the Gathering Tools unlock requirements in the middle of the second room of The Crossroads, before you begin a run, in the same place as standard weapons. You’re looking for the second tab in the menu you enter when interacting with the glowing blue area in the middle of that room.

You can unlock them from there, but you can only equip one at a time, with you being able to switch between them by walking up to the physical tool and selecting it right next to where the weapons are.

Below are all of the unlock requirements for the Gathering Tools and what they do.

All Gathering Tools & What They Do

  • Silver Spade – Requires 10 Silver to Unlock – Allows you to dig for seeds that can be planted in The Crossroads.
Hades 2 dig for nightshade seeds in erebus pot holes
Screenshot via Twinfinite
  • Rod of Fishing – Requires 1 Bronze and 2 Fate Fabric to Unlock – Allows you to catch fish
melinoe fishing in hades 2
Image Source: Supergiant via Twinfinite
Hades 2 getting iron with pickaxe tool
Screenshot via Twinfinite
  • Tablet Of Peace – Requires 5 Silver and 5 Psyche. Allows you to compel Shades back to the the Crossroads and grants you 30 Grasp for each shade you compel.
Hades 2 tablet of peace
Screenshot via Twinfinite

How to Upgrade Gathering Tools

Once you defeat the final boss in Tartarus, you unlock a new rank of upgrades for each gathering tool. These Tool Refinements make your tool more effective than it was before.

Hades 2 gathering tool refinement upgrades
Screenshot via Twinfinite
  • Tablet of Peace Rank II – Requires 50 Ash and 3 Marble
  • Silver Spade Rank II – Requires 2 Bronze and 2 Mandrake
  • Rod of Fishing Rank II – Requires 2 Lures and 4 Driftwood
  • Crescent Pickaxe Rank II – Allows you to Mine +1 Mineral

Since you can only use one at a time, plan ahead with which Gathering Tool you want to equip before you head out. For example, if you’re after Silver or Bronze to unlock more tools or Incantations, make sure the Crescent Pick is in your inventory so that you’re not wasting runs.

That’s it for all Gathering Tools in Hades 2 and what they do. For more on the game, check out our guides on how to get a Golden Apple, and what Scorch actually does.

