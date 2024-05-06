Hades 2 has tons of resources that require you to know where to go looking in each Biome. One resource that is required for a handful of incantations and weapon aspect upgrades is Lime. Today, we’ll go over how to get Lime in Hades 2 and how to quickly find it.

Lime Location in Hades 2

Lime is an early-game reagent that you can find in Oceanus. Oceanus is the second location on your run to defeat Chronos and unlocks after you have defeated Hecate in Erebus. Lime can spawn in any of the chambers in Erebus except the boss room for the Sirens. This includes the first room, the room right after the Sirens’ boss fight, mini-boss rooms, and the helper room for Narcissus.

How to Get Lime

To collect Lime, you need to bring the Crescent Pickaxe with you on your run down to Oceanus. Stay on the lookout for Pale yellowish stacks of rock littered about the chambers in Oceanus. Once you spot one such Limestone, head over and press the interact key to start collecting. Each Limestone will give you up to three Lime in total.

screenshot via Twinfinite

The Reagent Sensing incantation will alert you to any nearby Lime stacks so be sure to get it as soon as possible. You can also increase your Lime gains by upgrading the Crescent Pickaxe later in the game.

Lime is mostly used for some early game Incantations, and later in the game, you use it to upgrade the Argent Skull Aspect of Melinoe.

Lime is mostly used for some early game Incantations, and later in the game, you use it to upgrade the Argent Skull Aspect of Melinoe.

