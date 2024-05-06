All Bosses & Boss Order in Hades 2

Some of the biggest hurdles you will face in Hades 2 will be the bosses and guardians in each region. These will also be some of the most iconic fights in the game that will test your skill and leave you with memories. So, let’s go over all the bosses in every region of Hades 2. Obviously, spoilers ahead!
All Main Guardian Bosses in Hades 2 (SPOILERS AHEAD)
Unlike the first game, Hades 2 has two paths for Melinoe to go down. The first goes down to the depths of Tartarus, and the second goes all the way up to Olympus. Let’s go over both of these one by one. Let’s go over the Guardians down the path to Tartarus first.
Headmistress Hecate
Location: Erebus
Headmistress Hecate is the first major boss you will face once you’ve made your way through the forests of Erebus. She has a bunch of moves that will prepare you for what’s ahead, including an incredibly annoying curse. Be sure to check our detailed guide on how to beat Hecate.
Scylla and the Sirens
Location: Oceanus
Scylla and the Sirens is one of the most annoying Guardian boss fights in Hades because you have to keep up with three of them. By this point in Oceanus, you won’t be ridiculously strong, so it comes down to learning their moveset while having the DPS finish them off one by one. We suggest going after the drummer first, then the guitar player, and lastly, Scylla herself.
Infernal Cerberus
Location: Fields of Mourning
Infernal Cerberus is a powerful large boss found at the end of the Fields of Mourning. This three headed dog will constantly mark the ground with attack circles, launch flame bombs your way, and summon additional enemies while it’s at it. In the second phase, it will start chasing you too. Luckily, as long as you have decent mobility and can dash behind Cerberus, you’ll be fine.
Chronos, Titan of Time
Location: Tartarus
Chronos will put all of your skills to the test as the Titan of Time will ruthlessly attack you with tons of fast combos, AoEs, additional enemies, nukes, delayed attacks, and did we mention the multiple phases? There’s no hard and fast solution to this fight besides mastering how to dodge his attacks while having very high DPS on your own side.
Next up, we have the bosses for the Olympus Path:
The Cyclops Polyphemus
Location: City of Ephyra
The Cyclops Polyphemus is tired of eating sheep and will now feast on your flesh. The cyclops is slow and easy to dodge. However, what makes this fight difficult are all the additional enemies combined with Polyphemus’s wide AoE rings. We suggest keeping a distance from Polyphemus and clearing out the mobs first.
Eris, Strife Incarnate
Location: Rift of Thessaly
Eris decides to stop your path on the way to Olympus right as you land on the beach after fighting through the undead ships in the Rift of Thessaly. She has a ridiculous amount of damage and range, and the key to beating her involves using the cover in the arena.
All Minor Bosses in Hades 2
- Root Stalker: A Boss in Erebus that throws spikes at you and summons a tracking whip.
- Shadow Spiller: Another Boss in Erebus that covers the area in Shadows and hides two Thorn Weevers with it.
- Deep Serpent: A powerful Seahorse Boss in Oceanus with armor that launches heavy artillery and tons of projectiles while teleporting around the room.
- King Vermin: An exceptionally powerful rat in Oceanus.
- Queen Lamia: A powerful Lamia that spawns with four smaller Lamia in the Fields of Mourning.
- Phantom: A powerful and aggressive vampire shade that spawns with a lot of minions in the Fields of Mourning.
- Goldwrath: A powerful version of the smaller Goldwraith enemies from earlier in Tartarus.
Those are all the bosses and the boss order in Hades 2. For more guides, learn about all the weapons in Hades 2 and how hexes work.