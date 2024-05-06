How to Get Bronze in Hades 2

Hades 2 is full of dozens of resources to collect across all the locations in the Underworld and surface world. If you’re trying to get the Rod of Fishing or one of the other major unlocks, you’re going to be tasked with finding Bronze in Hades 2. Bronze can be one of the hardest materials to find early in the game.

Bronze Location in Hades 2

Bronze is located in the City of Ephyra as a mineable resource. Ephyra is the first location once you break the ward on the Path to Olympus. Make sure you learn how to cross the Path to Olympus and head up the stairs that are initially blocked.

Even after unlocking the seal, the Children of Hades are not allowed on the surface. Similar to Zagreus, Melinoe will start dying on the surface. To deal with this, you also need to unlock the Unravelling a Fateful Bond spell from the Incantations Pot at the Crossroads.

screenshot via Twinfinite

Once you’re in Ephyra, stay on the lookout if you want Bronze as soon as possible without the Unravelling a Fateful Bond spell. You can try several suicide runs into Ephyra and hope that Bronze spawns in the first few rooms.

How to Collect Bronze

Bronze is a mineable resource so you need to bring a Crescent Pick with you to your run into Ephyra. Locate the stacks of Bronze littered about the rooms in the City of Ephyra. Each Bronze stack will give you a total of three Bronze. You can find multiple Bronze piles in a single run.

screenshot via Twinfinite

If you really just want to stack up on tons of Bronze, just keep doing Ephyra runs and end the run as soon as you clear the rooms.

Bronze is used for crafting and upgrading several items in the game:

Rod of Fishing

Moonstone Axe Aspect of Melinoe upgrades

Aspect of Moros

Incantations

That’s all you need to know about how to quickly get Bronze in Hades 2. While you’re here, learn how to use the Rod of Fishing, and how Scorch works.

