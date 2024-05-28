Killer Klowns From Outer Space Klown Tips & Tricks

Killer Klowns from Outer Space has plenty of ways to dominate the condition, or for humans to fight back. The teams are randomly selected in each map, so to play the game effectively you’ll need to learn to master both the human and Klown. Here are some handy tips and tricks for the Klown role in Killer Klowns From Outer Space.

Recommended Videos

Klown Tips & Tricks for Killer Klowns From Outer Space

Don’t Ignore Generators

The generators are a vital part of Killer Klowns from Outer Space for a few reasons: they can speed up the klownpocalypse, and they spawn lackeys. These AI-controlled Klowns will patrol the map, chasing down any humans they find. While a lackey can’t injure humans, they’ll alert you whenever they’re in a chase with a loud noise – and if they latch on to a human, they’ll immobilize them.

Image Source: IllFonic Publishing

Each generator spawns up to three lackeys independently, depending on how many cocoons are connected to it. For this reason, it’s a good idea to hook at least one cocoon to each generator early on. Luckily, there are plenty of stray cocoons around the map, and there’s usually one or two around each generator to get you started. If you ever see a cocoon lying around and aren’t chasing a human, it’s always worth hooking it to a generator.

If you manage to trigger the Klownpocalypse early, survivors will have one minute to escape. Even better, the Terenzi Brothers won’t open up an escape route themselves.

Learn to Hinder Survivors

One of the most important tools in your arsenal is your cotton candy gun. This can web up survivors, but it can also be used on the human’s objectives.

Spraying cotton candy on the speedboat, bridge, bunker door, or the resurrection machine and portal machines will web them up. Survivors won’t be able to utilize these until they clear the cotton candy. Each objective has 50% coverage right from the start, but spraying extra cotton candy can get this up to 100%.

Image Source: IllFonic Publishing

Removing the cotton candy is a lengthy process, and humans who miss skill checks will trigger a noise notification. You can also see whether any humans have attempted to clear your blockage by checking the percentage whenever you’re nearby.

The bridge/tunnel escape has a particularly unique property that’s worth considering. Unlike the other escapes, Klowns can actually step into the escape route – and it will collapse if there’s too much activity. Chasing the survivor can potentially destroy the exit before they can escape.

If you’re playing as the Trapper, the Baby Klown Traps can easily catch humans off guard – or hold them in place long enough to delay their escape.

Use Your Weapons Effectively

The cotton candy gun cocoons your enemies, but the issue is that they’re not slowed down. In some cases, humans may even avoid your shot entirely – and the coverage will reduce quickly without consistent shots.

A downed human isn’t just easier to hit, the process is much faster. If you have the chance to go for a Klowntality, consider whether it might be better to cocoon instead. More cocoons on generators means more lackeys, and potentially a faster Klownpocalypse.

Image Source: IllFonic Games

However, it’s worth remembering that there are only four generators around the map, and the maps themselves can be huge. Cocooning a human might not be worth it if there are no generators nearby. It’s also worth noting that humans can be rescued from cocoons – or break themselves out.

It’s also worth keeping in mind that your weapons can destroy the environment as well as humans. You can use your secondary weapon to destroy doors or distractions, taking away potentially vital resources.

Pay Attention to Your Surroundings

Even the stealthiest humans will occasionally make noise around the map. Not only will you occasionally hear them around you, but you’ll also be able to see white rings if they fail to move stealthily enough. Keep an eye out for these rings, as they could be signs that a survivor is nearby. However, they could also be coming from radios, televisions, or other noise sources.

Image Source: IllFonic Publishing via IGDB

Another key is to pay attention to doors, containers, and windows. An open door is a telltale sign that a survivor has been through a building or looted a certain area. The same goes for an open (or broken) window.

Perhaps the most important thing to watch out for are the red exclamation marks or circles. These will only appear if a survivor makes a lot of noise, or if a lackey has seen them. Don’t be afraid to drop everything if you see these signs. A survivor might have messed up during an escape interaction, and failing to stop them could grant them the win.

If you – or any other Klown in your team – has the balloon dog equipped, taking it for a walk near any signs of humanity can help track them down, regardless of how stealthy they’re being.

Explore the Map

The locations of the objectives in Killer Klowns from Outer Space are randomized, but you won’t know where they are from the start.

Of course, you have the map. Unfortunately, this map is obscured at the start of the match, and is only revealed as you explore. You also won’t get to see the map until you unlock the Klown Jump skill.

Image Source: IllFonic Publishing

Exploring the map will let you pinpoint the location of crucial objectives, including generators and escape routes. Once you’ve unlocked the jump command, you’ll be able to leap to any revealed point on the map instantly. This is perfect if you happen to hear a loud noise coming from that general area.

The one downside with the map is that you won’t see which direction you’re facing. Your best bet is to find a nearby landmark. Whenever you want to jump to a specific location, try and orient yourself so you know where it is in relation to, say, the ferris wheel or roller coaster. From there, you should be able to figure out the direction the humans are in, and if they’re near an escape route.

Work Together

The humans have an advantage when it comes to numbers, but you’re not working alone, either. You have two teammates who will work with you to get the job done.

When you’re close enough, you’ll see the gamertags of your fellow Klowns, and you’ll also be able to see them on the map when you’re preparing to jump. Keep an eye on their movements, and you can see what they’re up to. Knowing where your fellow Klowns are will also let you know where to go if they’re killed.

Image Source: IllFonic Publishing

It’s also worth keeping in mind that every Klown has their own stats. Skills and weapons also vary, but any Klown can equip any skill in the game. You can instantly see which Klowns are in the game right from the loading screen, but if you’re on comms it might be worth checking which weapons and skills your fellow Klowns have equipped, and how your loadout can compliment them.

For example, Tank has the highest attack, but his low speed hampers him in a chase. If you have the Baby Klown Traps equipped, you can lay some down in the path of any fleeing humans, helping them secure a kill. Meanwhile, a Klown in a one-on-three fight may benefit from the sudden appearance of the Tank driving an invisible car into the crowd, or the Ranger utilizing their hypnotic lure just as one of the humans is about to pop their nose.

Of course, it’s possible to win as a solo Klown, and given that only one Klown is needed to start a match it’s possible that this could happen. However, working together can help you become a truly deadly force.

Want more out of Killer Klowns from Outer Space? Here are our favorite weapons for Klowns, and the best weapons for humans.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more