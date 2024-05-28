Best Klown Weapons in Killer Klowns From Outer Space

Each Klown type in Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game has particular strengths and weaknesses. As you progress and level up you will unlock more Klown classes and figure out your preferred playstyle, and the weapons that fit with that style. Below we have a run down on which are the best weapons for Clowns in Killer Klowns From Outer Space.

Best Klown Weapon in Killer Klowns From Outer Space

The best long-range weapon for Killer Klowns From Outer Space is the Gigaray version of the Cotton Candy Raygun. The Cotton Candy Raygun shoots sticky cotton candy at the Human, wrapping them in a Cocoon, ready to be hooked on a Lackey Generator. The Cotton Candy Raygun can also be used to block an exit, making it tougher for Humans to access the escape.

The Gigaray is the level 3 Cotton Candy Raygun, with a longer charge time but a more powerful blast. If you keep your aim steady, it can wrap a Human in Cotton Candy much quicker than the level 1 raygun. We also found it more satisfying to use than the Pentashot or the Laser Beamer.

The best melee weapon for a Klown is the Gobstopper Flail. It can be used in a short-range fight or charged up for a slightly longer slam! Each hit slows the Human for a second so time the hits right and there is no way they can escape in time.

All Weapons for Each Klown in Killer Klowns From Outer Space

There are five different Klown classes in Killer Klowns From Outer Space, each with specific strengths and weaknesses. Your Klown can use any weapon you unlock but some are better than others due to each class’ strength.

Class Playstyle Best Weapons Ranger Balanced. Good for beginners or low-strategy play. Gigaray

Klown Mallet Tracker Heightened senses, low in strength. Best as part of a team to help other Klowns seek out Humans. Pentashot

Popcorn Bazooka Trapper Low in strength and senses but high in stamina and movement. Great as part of a team to weed out any stealthy Humans. Gigaray

Jawbreaker Mace Tank Very slow but super strong with high health. Integral to any team to take on heavy lifting jobs! Laser Beamer

Bouncecaster

Gobstopper Flail Brawler Low in health and strength but fast! Can get up close and personal very quickly and take a Human down swiftly with the right weapon. Bouncecaster

Boxing Gloves

When you first start playing Killer Klowns From Outer Space, you only have access to the Ranger with the level 1 Cotton Candy Ray Gun and the Klown Mallet. These are good solid weapons for beginners. As you level up, you will get to choose other classes and try out different strategies.

It is important to match your Klown with the right weapon. It is no good, for example, to give a low senses Klown a Popcorn Bazooka or a low HP Klown a Klown Mallet. Once you level up and unlock all available Klowns, try each one out and play around with weaponry. You may find your playstyle lends itself well to one more than than others!

More weapons will be added in future updates so don’t forget to come back for an update! That’s it for the Klown weapons in Killer Klowns From Outer Space! Check out some of our other hints and tips as Klown or Human.

