The ultimate goal of the Klowns in Killer Klowns from Outer Space is to bring about the Klownpocalypse, wrapping the entire town of Crescent Cove in cotton candy. While the humans working against you will do everything they can to escape, the Klownpocalypse counts as an instant kill on every human who fails to escape in time. Here’s how to speed up the Klownpocalypse in Killer Klowns From Outer Space.

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: How to Speed Up the Klownpocalypse

Throughout the map are four different lackey generators. You can power these up by hooking cocoons onto them, which will both spawn lackeys to patrol the map and speed up the Klownpocalypse. Once you have every generator powered, the Klownpocalypse will start early, regardless of how long is left on the clock.

In total, you’ll need to hook sixteen cocoons to generators. However, humans can escape from a cocoon with a knife or axe, or be rescued by others. You’ll see the number of hooks your team has achieved in the top right of the screen. Pink dots are dead humans or stray cocoons, while green dots are living captives. Until a green dot turns pink, assume that the person could be rescued.

You’ll also notice that there are more hooks than there are humans to take down, even if they’re resurrected. Luckily, there are plenty of stray cocoons around the map, especially near generators. Hunting for these cocoons will let you spawn lackeys early on. These lackeys will patrol the map, tracking – or latching on to – survivors.

These lackeys will also occasionally run towards you if you’re carrying a cocoon, taking it to the closest available generator. However, you’ll still need to hook it up yourself.

If you ever see a stray cocoon, it’s worth picking it up and taking it to the closest generator. However, you shouldn’t be afraid of dropping it if you need to. After all, triggering the Klownpocalypse is pointless if it means letting everyone escape.

Once every generator has four cocoons attached to it, the countdown to the Klownpocalypse will reduce to one minute. Even better, triggering the Klownpocalypse early will prevent the appearance of the Terenzi Brothers, who will usually open up an escape route thirty seconds before the countdown ends.

