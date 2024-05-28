How to Use Pre-Order Bonuses in Killer Klowns From Outer Space

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game is now in early access, and players are promised special bonus content for pre-orders. If you want to get your hands on some exclusive content then find out below how to pre-order Killer Klowns From Outer Space and use the pre-order bonuses!

How To Get Pre-Order Bonuses in Killer Klowns From Outer Space

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game is now in early early with its official release date coming next week on June 4, 2024. If you pre-order the game between now and June 4, 2024, you will receive some creepy-fun cosmetics and exclusive characters! What you receive depends on which edition you purchase, so let’s get into it.

Image Source: IIIFonic via Twinfinite

Killer Klowns From Outer Space Standard Edition Pre-Order Bonus

1 week advanced access

2 Human cosmetics (bath towel cosmetic)

1 Klown skin

1 Klown character (Slim)

You can use the exclusive advanced access to play Killer Klowns one week before its official release starting on May 28 through to June 4, 2024. Any cosmetics you unlock can be equipped in the Customize section of the menu. Special characters such as Slim can be fitted via the Special Character section of the Klown or Human customization menu.

Image Source: IIIFonic via Twinfinite

Killer Klowns From Outer Space Deluxe Edition Pre-Order Bonus

2 Human skins (Mike and Debbie)

2 Klown cosmetics (Jumpsuits)

1 Klown skin (Bibbo)

Digital soundtrack

Digital artbook

Image Source: IIIFonic via Twinfinite

To download the digital soundtrack and the artbook go to the Main Menu and then scroll to Extras. Here you will find Digital Content Codes, which you then scan with the camera on your phone and download from the website. This is also where the Klownspiracy Room stores all the tapes players find around each map!

For more Killer Klowns From Outer Space fun, check out our tier list and how to throw Cocoons in-game.

