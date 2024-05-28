Earth is under attack from Killer Klowns and it is up to you and a few other plucky survivors to fight them off! Pick up weapons and items, and use communication to work towards an escape. The human you choose affects your gameplay. Find out below who you should pick in our Killer Klowns From Outer Space human tier list.

Best Humans to Choose in Killer Klowns From Outer Space

The five available human classes in Killer Klowns From Outer Space are based on classic 80s horror tropes. Each one has its own strength and weakness so a team will need to work together to choose the right class and communicate well to plan an escape.

The Teenager

Image Source: IIIFonic via Twinfinite

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game has five Human classes to choose from:

Teens

Punks

Cops

Rednecks

Bikers

The class you pick depends on the style of gameplay you want to achieve however when you start playing you can only play as a Teenager. You will need to level up to access the other Human classes.

Class Description Level Teenager Quick and nimble, but lower on health and strength. Can be great at stealthy strategies. Can’t carry much due to smaller inventory size. Good with a baseball bat. At start Punk High in stamina and great at leaping over obstacles but is slower to recover. Has a good throwing arm! Good with projectile weapons. 10 Cop Perceptive but unlucky. A cop is great when equipped with a firearm as they have great aim. Low stamina but stronger than a teen or punk. Good with a revolver. 22 Redneck Faster at fixing broken exit points. Has the biggest inventory size compared to the others. Does not have good observation skills so may not see potentially helpful items etc. Good with a shotgun. 30 Biker Strongest human and always prepared to fight. Is the loudest of them all but also the slowest. The tank of the group. Good with melee weapons. 42

The Punk

Image Source: IIIFonic via Twinfinite

The best character for you depends on your playstyle but we love the Punk for their ability to run fast and throw bricks hard and accurately! You can choose and style your character by selecting Customize in the main menu. Most of the customization is unlocked as you level up so the higher your level, the more hair styles, make up, face paint and other styles you can discover!

For more Killer Klowns From Outer Space fun why not check out the best weapons to pick up when playing as a Human.

