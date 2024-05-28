Learning how to throw cocoons in Killer Klowns from Outer Space might be the biggest game-changing tip anyone can get. It shortens the time you need to transport cocoons and therefore makes it easier to apply gen pressure. That’s literally 90% of any Klown’s job. So, without further ado, let’s dive straight in.

Recommended Videos

How to Toss Cocoons in Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Tossing cocoons in Killer Klowns from Outer Space is the most crucial and possibly the simplest mechanic you’ll ever learn as a Klown player. Here is a list of all the inputs you’ll need for that:

Pick up/Drop/Hook : E (PC) / X (Xbox) / Square (PlayStation)

: (PC) / (Xbox) / (PlayStation) Aim (hold) : RMB (PC) / LT (Xbox) / L2 (PlayStation)

: (PC) / (Xbox) / (PlayStation) Throw (while holding aim): LMB (PC) / RT (Xbox) / R2 (PlayStation)

Also, if you’re using a controller on a PC, there is no need to change input methods or anything. Just use the controller and it’ll automatically switch inputs.

Image Source: IIIFonic via Twinfinite

Throwing Tips

Now, if you want to make your throwing range as long as possible in Killer Klowns, you’ll want to throw the cocoon at a ~45° angle. Sometimes, you’ll want to avoid doing that if, for example, you have a structure above you that can block the cocoon. In that case, you might want to bounce it off the floor to extend its range.

Image Source: IIIFonic via Twinfinite Image Source: IIIFonic via Twinfinite Image Source: IIIFonic via Twinfinite

Also, note that if you’re standing too close to a building or a wall and you throw a cocoon, it might glitch out and fly out of the map. Luckily, even if it glitches out, there are plenty of cocoons around the map, and by throwing them, you can get them over to any gen in no time.

Using Cocoons as a Weapon

Image Source: IIIFonic via Twinfinite Image Source: IIIFonic via Twinfinite Image Source: IIIFonic via Twinfinite

Cocoons can also be used as weapons in Killer Klowns from Outer Space. However, they are extremely ineffective (~50 damage per hit). So, unless you are out of stamina and with an overheated gun, I see no reason to use them in such a fashion ever, really.

That covers all you need to start throwing cocoons like a master in Killer Klowns From Outer Space. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks, be sure to hit that bookmark button on our front page.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more