Each of the human characters in Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game has their own style and strengths. It is good to consider this when choosing a weapon in the game. Find out below which are the best weapons for Humans in Killer Klowns From Outer Space.

Best Human Weapon in Killer Klowns From Outer Space

Image Source: IIIFonic via Twinfinite

The best weapon for a Human in Killer Klowns From Outer Space is the knife. If you find a knife – keep it on you! A Klown can be knocked down by any melee or projectile weapon, or even a gun, but to kill a Klown you need a sharp item. Once killed, a Klown is on a cooldown for a full minute before they can rejoin the match. Like any other melee weapon, the knife doesn’t last forever but it is pretty important.

The knife, or any other sharp weapon, can also be used to break free from a Cocoon. Make sure you time it so you escape the pod when the Klowns’ backs are turned or distracted by something else. That way you have time to slice open the Cocoon and escape!

Best Weapons for Each Human Class in Killer Klowns From Outer Space

There are five different Human classes to choose from in Killer Klowns From Outer Space, each with specific strengths and weaknesses. Your Human can use any weapon they pick up but some are better than others due to each class’ strength.

Image Source: IIIFonic via Twinfinite

Class Combat Strength Best Weapons Teenager Melee Baseball Bat, Lead Pipe, Knife Punk Projectile Brick, Baseball, Wrench, Knife Cop Handgun Revolver Redneck Shotgun Shotgun Biker Melee Brick, Wrench, Frying Pan, Knife

When you first start playing Killer Klowns From Outer Space, you only have access to the Teenager. As you level up, you will get to choose other classes and try out different playstyles. Whoever you choose, you should always pick up whatever weapon you can find. This gives you the best chance of survival if you encounter a Klown. If, however, you come across a better-suited weapon, you should always swap it out.

We hope that helped you choose your weapons in Killer Klowns From Outer Space! Check out some of our other hints and tips as Klown or Human.

