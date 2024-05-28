weapons for humans killer klowns outer space
Image Source: IIIFonic via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides
PC
Xbox

Best Weapons for Humans in Killer Klowns From Outer Space

It's a circus out there- don't go unprepared!
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|
Published: May 28, 2024 12:00 am

Each of the human characters in Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game has their own style and strengths. It is good to consider this when choosing a weapon in the game. Find out below which are the best weapons for Humans in Killer Klowns From Outer Space.

Recommended Videos

Best Human Weapon in Killer Klowns From Outer Space

knife killer klowns outer space game
Image Source: IIIFonic via Twinfinite

The best weapon for a Human in Killer Klowns From Outer Space is the knife. If you find a knife – keep it on you! A Klown can be knocked down by any melee or projectile weapon, or even a gun, but to kill a Klown you need a sharp item. Once killed, a Klown is on a cooldown for a full minute before they can rejoin the match. Like any other melee weapon, the knife doesn’t last forever but it is pretty important.

The knife, or any other sharp weapon, can also be used to break free from a Cocoon. Make sure you time it so you escape the pod when the Klowns’ backs are turned or distracted by something else. That way you have time to slice open the Cocoon and escape!

Best Weapons for Each Human Class in Killer Klowns From Outer Space

There are five different Human classes to choose from in Killer Klowns From Outer Space, each with specific strengths and weaknesses. Your Human can use any weapon they pick up but some are better than others due to each class’ strength.

Killer Klowns From Outer Space_ The Game wrench
Image Source: IIIFonic via Twinfinite
ClassCombat StrengthBest Weapons
TeenagerMeleeBaseball Bat, Lead Pipe, Knife
PunkProjectileBrick, Baseball, Wrench, Knife
CopHandgunRevolver
RedneckShotgunShotgun
BikerMeleeBrick, Wrench, Frying Pan, Knife

When you first start playing Killer Klowns From Outer Space, you only have access to the Teenager. As you level up, you will get to choose other classes and try out different playstyles. Whoever you choose, you should always pick up whatever weapon you can find. This gives you the best chance of survival if you encounter a Klown. If, however, you come across a better-suited weapon, you should always swap it out.

We hope that helped you choose your weapons in Killer Klowns From Outer Space! Check out some of our other hints and tips as Klown or Human.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How To Solve Magnetic Cube Puzzle in Wuthering Waves
yangyang looking at the magnetic cube.
Category: Guides
Guides
How To Solve Magnetic Cube Puzzle in Wuthering Waves
Shreyansh Katsura Shreyansh Katsura May 28, 2024
Read Article Disney Speedstorm Codes
all-disney-speedstorm-codes
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Disney Speedstorm Codes
Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady Klinger-Meyers May 28, 2024
Read Article MultiVersus Full Release Update Release Time & Download Size
Multiversus Season 2 Battle Pass
Category: Guides
Guides
PC
PC
Xbox
Xbox
MultiVersus Full Release Update Release Time & Download Size
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones May 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How To Solve Magnetic Cube Puzzle in Wuthering Waves
yangyang looking at the magnetic cube.
Category: Guides
Guides
How To Solve Magnetic Cube Puzzle in Wuthering Waves
Shreyansh Katsura Shreyansh Katsura May 28, 2024
Read Article Disney Speedstorm Codes
all-disney-speedstorm-codes
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Disney Speedstorm Codes
Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady Klinger-Meyers May 28, 2024
Read Article MultiVersus Full Release Update Release Time & Download Size
Multiversus Season 2 Battle Pass
Category: Guides
Guides
PC
PC
Xbox
Xbox
MultiVersus Full Release Update Release Time & Download Size
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones May 28, 2024
Author
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.