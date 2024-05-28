Killer Klowns From Outer Space: All Klowns Ranked

Killer Klowns from Outer Space has five different Klowns to play as, Each with their own strengths and weaknesses. While none of the Klowns are strictly bad, each of them is specialized towards one area. Here’s our rankings of the Klowns in Killer Klowns From Outer Space based on each Klown’s stats and starting loadout.

Klown Reasoning Tank High HP and strength, but the slow speed can make catching up with humans a problem. However, their starting skill makes map traversal quick and dangerous. Brawler High speed and stamina, but low HP and strength makes close-range combat a risky proposition. The Brawler’s starting skill helps it get the jump on humans. Ranger A decent all-rounder who neither excels or falters in any area, but the Hypnotic Lure is among the best skills in the game. Trapper High stamina and decent speed, but low strength and HP. Used effectively, a Trapper’s skills can rob humans of a last-second escape. Tracker High senses and stamina, with decent movement speed and HP. Both its secondary weapon and skill can help track survivors, but it falters a little in terms of lethality.

5: Tank

The Tank is the slowest and most defensive Klown in the game, geared towards close-quarters combat. As a bonus, it also throws cocoons further than any other Klown, which can help to generate Lackeys faster.

The Tank’s cotton candy gun functions as a rifle, with a long charge-up time and massive damage. However, the humans will see the tracking laser on them, giving them time to get out of the way. Meanwhile, the Tank’s secondary weapon is a mid-range gobstopper which can be charged up for a longer-range attack.

The Tank’s ability sees it get into an invisible car and drive around, letting it cross vast distances quickly. As a bonus, driving into humans will damage them, potentially letting you damage – or knock down – multiple enemies at once.

In terms of stats, the Tank has the highest strength and HP of any of the Klowns. However, it also has the lowest speed and stamina. You’ll need to keep an eye on your surroundings and use your skills effectively to catch up to humans.

4: Brawler

The Brawler’s kit encourages players to get up close and personal with humans. Its secondary weapon, the boxing gloves, lets you hit the humans in quick succession with a devastating combo. Its cotton candy gun, the Bouncecaster, is one of the best in the game. It shoots bouncing projectiles which will explode when they hit survivors, or can be exploded manually. Meanwhile its signature ability – transforming into a pizza box – will let you sneak up on humans and stun them with a well-placed uppercut.

In terms of stats, the Brawler excels in speed, but has the joint lowest HP bar of them all. As such, getting too close to your enemies can be dangerous, especially if they have a numbers advantage. If the Brawler’s frailty turns you off, you can consider switching weapons to something that gives you more options.

3: Ranger

The Ranger is the starting class, and it suffers only in that it doesn’t really excel at anything. It has the easiest to use cotton candy gun of any Klown. Meanwhile, the mallet is a decent secondary weapon.

Despite this, The Scout’s Hypnotic Lure can totally immobilize any humans, which can not only prove vital, but snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. This medium-range attack will make any human you target walk towards you, giving you time to beat them into submission – or wrap them in a coccoon.

The Ranger’s relatively simple kit is echoed in its stats. The Ranger isn’t the best or the worst in any one area, with stamina, speed, and hit points being its best stats. This makes it an easy Klown to master, and one whose powers can prove vital in combat.

2: Trapper

The trapper ranks a little lower in terms of lethality, but its utility options can make it a vital member of any team.

The Trapper’s unlockable skill is Baby Klown Traps. The Trapper can lay up to eight of these traps down at a time, and any survivors that get too close will be briefly incapacitated. You’ll be alerted when this happens, but the issue is that they may get away before you get too close. The traps are also fairly visible, which means that survivors who keep their eye out are unlikely to step in them. The best use is to put them next to objectives, or else keep an eye out for any chases nearby so you can spring a trap.

It’s also worth saving a few traps for the endgame. Once the Terenzi Brothers open the final exit, you can jump towards the new exit and and lay a few traps to ensnare any humans making a break for it – this can potentially let you get a final kill in, or at least prevent a last-second escape.

The Trapper also has arguably the best cotton candy raygun of them all. The Gigaray has a long charge time but shoots out a ray which will latch onto the survivor until they get too far away. Meanwhile, the Jawbreaker Mace is a decent and powerful short-range weapon.

In terms of stats, the Trapper has the joint lowest health of any Klown, and the lowest strength. However, it does have the highest stamina and decent speed. As such, while the Trapper might fall behind in terms of lethality, taking advantage of its tools can make it a vital part of any team.

1: Tracker

The Tracker mixes the dynamics up a little, with a cotton candy weapon best suited for short-range coupled with a long-range secondary weapon.

The pentaguns short range is combined with decent spread and damage. Using it effectively will quickly ensnare your victims, and a few shots will quickly replenish any cotton candy barriers.

Where the Tracker excels in combat is with its secondary weapon, the popcorn bazooka. This is the only secondary weapon optimized for long-range combat, and has the bonus ability of highlighting the aura of any humans you hit for a short time to all Klowns, letting your teammates cut off their escape. Meanwhile, the range and decent damage can let you down a human from a further distance than any other weapon.

The Tracker’s signature skill, Balloon Dog, will track the closest human, which can be vital as the numbers thin. Stealth is one of the most potent tools in a human’s arsenal, and the Tracker can make it a non-issue.

In terms of stats, the Tracker has the best senses in the game, letting it hear survivors from further away. It also has great stamina and health and decent speed. Its low strength means that it won’t do as much damage as other Klowns, but its abilities give it a decent claim to being the best Klown in the game.

