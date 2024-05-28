A group of fighters in MultiVersus.
MultiVersus Server Status – Down for Maintenance Message Explained

MultiVersus is back! Or is it down?
Published: May 28, 2024

After a year since its initial early access window, MultiVersus is finally back! With so many players flocking back into WB Games’ fighting title, it’s no surprise that the servers can find themselves overwhelmed. In this guide, we’ll provide you with the MultiVersus server status, as well as fixes for the Down for Maintenance message.

What Is the MultiVersus Server Status?

Right now (May 28, 2024) the MultiVersus servers are up, but may be struggling to keep up with the demand. WB Games has posted on X that while error messages may crop up, but if you proceed past them gameplay should work as normal.

To keep tabs on the MultiVersus server status, we recommend checking the game’s official website. There doesn’t appear to be a dedicated server maintenance page, but you’ll be able to spot any meaningful updates there. As a live-service game, MultiVersus will likely go down for updates quite frequently, so the server status is always subject to change.

That said, right now there are server slowdown issues for MultiVersus, but nothing that should prevent matchmaking from working.

A fight in progress in MultiVersus.
Image Source: WB Games

How to Fix MultiVersus Down For Maintenance Message

If you load into MultiVersus and get the ‘Down for Maintenance’ message, it means the servers are down for fixes. This could be regular scheduled downtime to usher in hotfixes and updates, or as the result of overwhelmed servers.

Unfortunately, if that message appears, there’s nothing you can do to fix it. Just as the case with other live-service titles like Fortnite and XDefiant, you’ll have to wait patiently until the servers come back up. It’s a pain if you want to dive in for some action-packed fights with your friends, but there’s no alternative.

That’s all you need to know about the MultiVersus server status and how to fix the Down for Maintenance message. For more guides, check out the Type Soul Trello link and Zero to Hero Pixel Saga codes.

