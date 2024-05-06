It should come as no surprise that there are secrets everywhere in Hades 2. After all, Hades proved to be a substantial game that promised much and delivered even more when it came to combat, exploration, and worldbuilding. The sequel certainly follows the same path, and while players will learn to grasp new mechanics and ideas, there will be some that can be difficult to understand at first. If you require some help on how to get Driftwood in Hades 2, we are here to help.

Getting Driftwood in Hades 2

Driftwood, like many other important resources in Hades 2, can only be found during your adventure. The good news is that there is no special tool required for players to have before being able to obtain; the bad news is that this is an extremely rare resource, with only a singular count of it being awarded to players for finding it.

The earliest stage players can get their hands on Driftwood in Hades 2 will be in the second area while progressing on the Path to Olympus via the ships, which comes after the City of Ephyra and beating the Cyclops boss. If you find yourself with the Rift of Thessaly as the next stop to visit, you should be able to find one Driftwood by the gate.

Using Driftwood in Hades 2

Driftwood’s use is quite wide, where players can use it to craft a variety of items. Players can unlock new Aspects for certain weapons using Driftwood and other materials, refine their tools further to increase the possibilities for fishing, or craft Incantations that can add new elements to a new run further down the line. It is always recommended for players to grab Driftwood whenever possible, and the same goes for all the other resources and materials out there as well.

And there you go, everything about how to get Driftwood in Hades 2. For more help with the game, be sure to check out our other guides, or search Twinfinite for more.

