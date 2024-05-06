Garlic is one of the most innocuous and normal-sounding resources in Hades 2. That’s why it’s hard to imagine that you’ll find it in one of the hellish biomes below the Crossroads. However, its location makes plenty of sense. So today, we’ll go over how to find Garlic in Hades 2.

How to Get Garlic Cloves in Hades 2

Yes, like many other plant resources, Garlic is also a plant that needs to be grown. This means that you need to find Garlic Seeds before growing Garlic. If you’re on the hunt for Garlic, then look no further than the City of Ephyra.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

All you need to do is head to Ephyra with your trusty Silver Spade by your side and get clearing the rooms. The rooms all have a chance of containing a Digging Spot. If you’re looking to get Garlic Cloves very early, you can try going for suicide runs without completing the ‘Unravelling a Fateful Bond’ Incantation.

Interact with this Digging Spot, and you will be rewarded with one Garlic Clove for each pit, and more if you have upgraded your Spade or have a Boon that increases this amount.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

How to Grow Garlic Seeds

Now that you have your Garlic Clove, you just need to grow it back at the Crossroads. Like all plants, Garlic has an in-game timer of its own. It takes Garlic Cloves 8 in-game timer counts to grow into Garlic.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Head out to a run and clear a few encounters to tick down this timer. You can also perform an activity such as bathing or any similar Communal activity to quickly pass 12 on the Timer. Once you’ve passed the time, your Garlic will be ready to harvest.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Garlic is used mostly for incantations and isn’t used much in weapon or tool upgrades. It’s relatively easy to get, and if you end up stocking up on a lot, you can sell it to the Ghost Merchant in the Crossroads.

That’s all you need to know on how to get Garlic in Hades 2 and how you can use it. For more guides, learn how to find Iron and Driftwood for more upgrades.

