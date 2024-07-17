Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn Best Settings

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is an excellent game with some great environments and diverse vistas. There’s a lot of camera work and effort going into making the gameplay feel dynamic and responsive. However, there are several performance issues that might ruin your experience. Therefore, we suggest taking a look at the best Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn settings to use during your journey.

Best Settings for Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

While there aren’t many settings options for Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, we will try to improve your experience with the limited options we do have at present. You can access the settings from the main menu or after pressing the escape button for the options menu in-game. Here you want to change up the Graphics settings and the Display settings.

Setting Name Option Set Framerate 60 FPS Vsync Off Anti Aliasing Ultra Motion Blur On Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Off Graphics API DirectX 12 Super Sampling Off Super Resolution Off Frame Generation Off

Out of these settings, the most impactful will be turning off Super Sampling as it enables all settings associated with 4K resolution, which is a bit excessive. Other settings that will make an impact are turning off Vsync, and turning off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency as it has a tendency to drop your FPS as a cost of increasing responsiveness.

As a last-ditch effort, you could try downscaling the resolution from 2k to HD if you’re playing on a higher-resolution screen. Reducing the resolution from 1080p is not recommended. Lastly, we suggest playing in Fullscreen mode so that you get to squeeze out the maximum possible FPS from the game, even if it’s just a few more frames.

Those are the best settings for Flintlock: Siege of Dawn on PC and hopefully they will help stabilize your FPS so you can enjoy the game better. Meanwhile, check out our list of the best early game weapons and our full review for Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn.

