Flintlock Siege of Dawn Enki main quest cutscene
Screenshot via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

All Quests in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

All quests and side quests in Flintlock Siege of Dawn
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
|

Published: Jul 17, 2024 09:00 pm

Flintlock The Siege of Dawn sees you travel through three different regions and help out various villages and struggling folk you meet along the way. Whether it’s a citizen in need or a fellow Sapper who requires aid, all the side quests are worth doing. Here’s a list of all Quests in Flintlock Siege of Dawn and where to find them.

Recommended Videos

All Main Story Quests in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Here is a list of all the main story quests in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn.

  • To Death’s Door
  • No Rest ’til Dawn
  • No Longer Alone
  • Divine Intervention
  • The Enemy’s Grasp
  • Survivor’s Guilt
  • From the Ashes
  • Powder and Steel
  • Battle Hardened
  • Defense of the Living
  • Back Where You Belong

If you focus on just the story quests, they will take you around 20 hours to beat, depending on how quickly you can beat the main bosses.

All Flintlock Side Quests

Flintlock Siege of Dawn Coffee Shop host for Side Quests
Screenshot via Twinfinite

Here is a list of all the side quests in Flintlock Siege of Dawn along with some details and rewards. Note that you get all of these quests through the Hamlets after freeing them and speaking to the Hosts inside Coffee Shops.

Quest NameDetailsRewards
To the ForgottenHonor the Fallen Coalition soldiers in Wanderer’s Rest.
PrizefightDefeat the Exiled bandits in the Exile area of Wanderer’s RestBandit Settlement Cleared
A Shot in the DarkInvestigate the killings in the city of Writ and track down the Butcher.
PeacekeepersDeal with some Knights in the Three Peaks who have been prosecuting people.
When Duty CallsAssemble some specialists and beat off a large horde of the Dead in Wanderer’s RestSkirmisher’s Pistol
AscensionFollow the Strange Woman to the top of the peak in Wanderer’s Rest.Enki Feather
To Turn the TideHelp some villagers retrieve their weapons from a horde of the Dead in Wanderer’s Rest.
A Delayed ReunionYou meet a man named Obas after defeating the Remnant boss and following the Rifts down the river. He asks you to climb Enlightened Peak to meet his daughter for him.Sunderer’s Flintlock

All Sapper Quests

Flintlock Siege of Dawn Baz for side quests
Screenshot via Twinfinite

Besides the Side Quests and Main story quests, you also have Sapper Quests where you help out your companions. These will expand your Camp and unlock new upgrades. You’ll have to speak to your companions at the camp to start these quests.

Quest NameDetailsReward
Lost to BattleTrack down some Coalition Defectors who have stolen Baz’s Blunderbuss.Baz’s Blunderbuss
In Safe HandsHelp Luca find a mysterious water that will help him a lot apparently.Fire Cannon
Tempered BondsHelp Johara break Luca’s curse after traveling to their family home.Warlock’s Gauntlet
The Family ConditionHelp Johara break Luca’s curse after travelling to their family home.

That covers all quests in Flintlock Siege of Dawn, including their locations and rewards. For more guides, you might want to learn about All Enki Feather Locations and our list of All Weapons.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
A freelance journalist passionate about games and technology. You'll find me working at publications such as Gfinity and Twinfinite, trying to gather as many game codes as possible! Otherwise, I can be found struggling against my giant backlog of games.