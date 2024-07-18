All Quests in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Flintlock The Siege of Dawn sees you travel through three different regions and help out various villages and struggling folk you meet along the way. Whether it’s a citizen in need or a fellow Sapper who requires aid, all the side quests are worth doing. Here’s a list of all Quests in Flintlock Siege of Dawn and where to find them.
All Main Story Quests in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
Here is a list of all the main story quests in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn.
- To Death’s Door
- No Rest ’til Dawn
- No Longer Alone
- Divine Intervention
- The Enemy’s Grasp
- Survivor’s Guilt
- From the Ashes
- Powder and Steel
- Battle Hardened
- Defense of the Living
- Back Where You Belong
If you focus on just the story quests, they will take you around 20 hours to beat, depending on how quickly you can beat the main bosses.
All Flintlock Side Quests
Here is a list of all the side quests in Flintlock Siege of Dawn along with some details and rewards. Note that you get all of these quests through the Hamlets after freeing them and speaking to the Hosts inside Coffee Shops.
|Quest Name
|Details
|Rewards
|To the Forgotten
|Honor the Fallen Coalition soldiers in Wanderer’s Rest.
|–
|Prizefight
|Defeat the Exiled bandits in the Exile area of Wanderer’s Rest
|Bandit Settlement Cleared
|A Shot in the Dark
|Investigate the killings in the city of Writ and track down the Butcher.
|–
|Peacekeepers
|Deal with some Knights in the Three Peaks who have been prosecuting people.
|–
|When Duty Calls
|Assemble some specialists and beat off a large horde of the Dead in Wanderer’s Rest
|Skirmisher’s Pistol
|Ascension
|Follow the Strange Woman to the top of the peak in Wanderer’s Rest.
|Enki Feather
|To Turn the Tide
|Help some villagers retrieve their weapons from a horde of the Dead in Wanderer’s Rest.
|–
|A Delayed Reunion
|You meet a man named Obas after defeating the Remnant boss and following the Rifts down the river. He asks you to climb Enlightened Peak to meet his daughter for him.
|Sunderer’s Flintlock
All Sapper Quests
Besides the Side Quests and Main story quests, you also have Sapper Quests where you help out your companions. These will expand your Camp and unlock new upgrades. You’ll have to speak to your companions at the camp to start these quests.
|Quest Name
|Details
|Reward
|Lost to Battle
|Track down some Coalition Defectors who have stolen Baz’s Blunderbuss.
|Baz’s Blunderbuss
|In Safe Hands
|Help Luca find a mysterious water that will help him a lot apparently.
|Fire Cannon
|Tempered Bonds
|Help Johara break Luca’s curse after traveling to their family home.
|Warlock’s Gauntlet
|The Family Condition
|Help Johara break Luca’s curse after travelling to their family home.
|–
That covers all quests in Flintlock Siege of Dawn, including their locations and rewards. For more guides, you might want to learn about All Enki Feather Locations and our list of All Weapons.
Published: Jul 17, 2024 09:00 pm