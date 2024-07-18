All Quests in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Flintlock The Siege of Dawn sees you travel through three different regions and help out various villages and struggling folk you meet along the way. Whether it’s a citizen in need or a fellow Sapper who requires aid, all the side quests are worth doing. Here’s a list of all Quests in Flintlock Siege of Dawn and where to find them.

All Main Story Quests in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Here is a list of all the main story quests in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn.

To Death’s Door

No Rest ’til Dawn

No Longer Alone

Divine Intervention

The Enemy’s Grasp

Survivor’s Guilt

From the Ashes

Powder and Steel

Battle Hardened

Defense of the Living

Back Where You Belong

If you focus on just the story quests, they will take you around 20 hours to beat, depending on how quickly you can beat the main bosses.

All Flintlock Side Quests

Here is a list of all the side quests in Flintlock Siege of Dawn along with some details and rewards. Note that you get all of these quests through the Hamlets after freeing them and speaking to the Hosts inside Coffee Shops.

Quest Name Details Rewards To the Forgotten Honor the Fallen Coalition soldiers in Wanderer’s Rest. – Prizefight Defeat the Exiled bandits in the Exile area of Wanderer’s Rest Bandit Settlement Cleared A Shot in the Dark Investigate the killings in the city of Writ and track down the Butcher. – Peacekeepers Deal with some Knights in the Three Peaks who have been prosecuting people. – When Duty Calls Assemble some specialists and beat off a large horde of the Dead in Wanderer’s Rest Skirmisher’s Pistol Ascension Follow the Strange Woman to the top of the peak in Wanderer’s Rest. Enki Feather To Turn the Tide Help some villagers retrieve their weapons from a horde of the Dead in Wanderer’s Rest. – A Delayed Reunion You meet a man named Obas after defeating the Remnant boss and following the Rifts down the river. He asks you to climb Enlightened Peak to meet his daughter for him. Sunderer’s Flintlock

All Sapper Quests

Besides the Side Quests and Main story quests, you also have Sapper Quests where you help out your companions. These will expand your Camp and unlock new upgrades. You’ll have to speak to your companions at the camp to start these quests.

Quest Name Details Reward Lost to Battle Track down some Coalition Defectors who have stolen Baz’s Blunderbuss. Baz’s Blunderbuss In Safe Hands Help Luca find a mysterious water that will help him a lot apparently. Fire Cannon Tempered Bonds Help Johara break Luca’s curse after traveling to their family home. Warlock’s Gauntlet The Family Condition Help Johara break Luca’s curse after travelling to their family home. –

That covers all quests in Flintlock Siege of Dawn, including their locations and rewards. For more guides, you might want to learn about All Enki Feather Locations and our list of All Weapons.

