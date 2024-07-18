Flintlock The Siege of Dawn All Enki Feather Locations

Enki is your trusty companion throughout Flintlock the Siege of Dawn and this adorable fox bird thing can provide a lot of utility with his curses and Withering. If you want to invest in the Curse skills and make Enki stronger, you should track down all the Enki Feather locations in Flintlock Siege of Dawn.

All Enki Feather Locations in Flintlock

Like weapons and gear, you can only upgrade Enki up to level 6 through Enki Feathers. There are a total of five Enki Feathers in Flintlock and here are all their locations in chronological order. Enki Feathers are always marked with a blue beam of light going off into the sky and they’re all located in high-up locations.

The Three Peaks Enki Feather #1

You can find the first Enki Feather as soon as you enter the Three Peaks with Baz. Head straight forward until you run into two knights who will fight you. Go straight through the small gate and head to the right. If you look to your right, you’ll see some Rifts and a blue beam of light given off by the Enki Feather. Travel through the Rifts to claim it.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The Three Peaks Feather #2

You can find the second feather near the very top of Enlightened Peak in The Three Peaks. You’ll have to travel up there during the quest, a Delayed Reunion. This location is optional and to get here you must travel to the West from the White Bridge using Rifts through the river. Once near the peak and at the nearby lodestone, look to your right to see the Enki Feather.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The Three Peaks Feather #3

The third Enki feather is also located off the beaten path. You have to travel from the White Bridge towards the Mireshard. On your path to the Mireshard, you will see a tower to your left. Climbing the tower is fairly simple, but watch out for the hordes of dead that lurk around the swamp in its base.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Wanderer’s Rest Feather #4

Now we’re off to Wanderer’s Rest for the remaining Enki Feathers. This next one is only available if you pick up the Ascension side quest from the first Hamlet you liberate in this area. Speak to the host at the Coffee Shop and she will tell you about a strange woman nearby. Set this quest as active and follow the markers to make your way up to your fourth Feather.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Wanderer’s Rest Feather #5

This last feather is the easiest one to miss if you aren’t paying attention. After the clone boss in Wanderer’s Rest’s Jagged Ascent, a large slide will take you down to a location where you set up camp. Instead of going towards the city, turn around and explore the mountains behind you. There will be a lot of enemies in this area, so caution is advised. Wind around the mountains and cliffs, jump around the platforms and make your way to the top to claim the final Enki Feather.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Those are all the Enki Feather locations in Flintlock Siege of Dawn. With your Enki fully upgrades, you might also want to check out all the weapons and all the quests in Flintlock The Siege of Dawn!

