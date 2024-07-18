While you start out with a simple Axe and Pistol, there are actually a wide variety of weapons in Flintlock Siege of Dawn. Pick out a weapon that suits your fighting style and cut through, blast through, or burn through hordes of enemies. Here’s a list of all weapons in Flintlock The Siege of Dawn.

All Weapons in Flintlock

There are three types of Weapons in Flintlock The Siege of Dawn: Melee Weapons, Pistols, and Firearms.

All Melee Weapons in Flintlock

Weapon Description How to Get Nor’s Axe A simple axe that deals more damage every hit in its 4-hit combo. The charged attack builds up Prime. Starting Weapon Harbinger’s Axe An Axe that applies burn on its normal hits and a charged attack that detonates burn and causes a 2.5m radius explosion. – Herald’s Blade A quick blade that has its damage scale with your reputation multiplier and a charge attack that increases your reputation multiplier. Defeating the Stone Golem Boss Irregular’s Axe Deals more damage the less health you have up to 200% and the charged attack deals up to 200% damage on its own. – Judge’s Hammer Effective against armored enemies, the basic attacks penetrate armor and the charged attack deals up to 200% damage. Defeating Rammuha Sunderer’s Hammer This hammer can build Prime on its normal attacks and deals up to 200% damage on its charged attack. Defeat the Sealed Lord boss in Wanderer’s Rest

All Pistols in Flintlock

After the primary melee weapons, we also have a decent selection of firearm weapons in Flintlock The Siege of Dawn.

Weapon Description Black Powder Charges How to Get Nor’s Pistol A quick pistol that’s precise and does decent damage. Charge attack deals 200% damage. 3 Starting Pistol Baz’s Blunderbuss Shoot 10 Pellets in a 60-degree spread to knock down enemies. Charged attack increases this to a 120-degree spread. Charged attack increases this to a 120-degree spread and increases radius to 4 meters. 2 Complete Baz’s Sapper Quest Sunderer’s Flintlock Bullets detonate after a 2-second delay and build Prime on enemies. Charged attack detonates in a 4 meter radius. 4 Reach the top of Enlightened Peak Marauder’s Pistol Fires a larger shot for more damage. Charged attack deals 200% damage. 2 Reach Mile’s End Barricade Skirmisher’s Pistol Single target, triple barrelled pistol with low damage. Charged attacks can deal up to 300% damage. 5 Complete When Duty Calls Quest in Wanderer’s Rest

All Firearm Weapons in Flintlock

Weapon Description How to Get Musket A long-range sniper rifle that can headshot enemies for a lot of damage. Baz gives during main story. Ricochet Cannon Fires a powerful shot that can bounce off enemies and deal more damage for each bounce. – Fire Cannon Throws a cannonball that explodes into flames burning a 2 meter radius Found in the open world guarded by birds near the To Turn the Tide quest. Fire Spitter Throws a stream of flames without having to reload Get from Luca’s Sapper Quest Hand Mortar Lobs a shell that explodes causing damage in a 6 meter radius. –

