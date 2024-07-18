Flintlock The Siege of Dawn Nor using Flamethrower Weapon
screenshot via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

All Weapons in Flintlock The Siege of Dawn

Check out all the cool weapons Nor can equip in Flintlock The Siege of Dawn
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
|

Published: Jul 17, 2024 09:00 pm

While you start out with a simple Axe and Pistol, there are actually a wide variety of weapons in Flintlock Siege of Dawn. Pick out a weapon that suits your fighting style and cut through, blast through, or burn through hordes of enemies. Here’s a list of all weapons in Flintlock The Siege of Dawn.

Recommended Videos

All Weapons in Flintlock

There are three types of Weapons in Flintlock The Siege of Dawn: Melee Weapons, Pistols, and Firearms.

All Melee Weapons in Flintlock

WeaponDescriptionHow to Get
Nor’s AxeA simple axe that deals more damage every hit in its 4-hit combo. The charged attack builds up Prime.Starting Weapon
Harbinger’s AxeAn Axe that applies burn on its normal hits and a charged attack that detonates burn and causes a 2.5m radius explosion.
Herald’s BladeA quick blade that has its damage scale with your reputation multiplier and a charge attack that increases your reputation multiplier.Defeating the Stone Golem Boss
Irregular’s AxeDeals more damage the less health you have up to 200% and the charged attack deals up to 200% damage on its own.
Judge’s HammerEffective against armored enemies, the basic attacks penetrate armor and the charged attack deals up to 200% damage. Defeating Rammuha
Sunderer’s HammerThis hammer can build Prime on its normal attacks and deals up to 200% damage on its charged attack.Defeat the Sealed Lord boss in Wanderer’s Rest

All Pistols in Flintlock

After the primary melee weapons, we also have a decent selection of firearm weapons in Flintlock The Siege of Dawn.

WeaponDescriptionBlack Powder ChargesHow to Get
Nor’s PistolA quick pistol that’s precise and does decent damage. Charge attack deals 200% damage.3Starting Pistol
Baz’s BlunderbussShoot 10 Pellets in a 60-degree spread to knock down enemies. Charged attack increases this to a 120-degree spread. Charged attack increases this to a 120-degree spread and increases radius to 4 meters.2Complete Baz’s Sapper Quest
Sunderer’s FlintlockBullets detonate after a 2-second delay and build Prime on enemies. Charged attack detonates in a 4 meter radius.4Reach the top of Enlightened Peak
Marauder’s PistolFires a larger shot for more damage. Charged attack deals 200% damage.2Reach Mile’s End Barricade
Skirmisher’s PistolSingle target, triple barrelled pistol with low damage. Charged attacks can deal up to 300% damage.5Complete When Duty Calls Quest in Wanderer’s Rest

All Firearm Weapons in Flintlock

WeaponDescriptionHow to Get
MusketA long-range sniper rifle that can headshot enemies for a lot of damage.Baz gives during main story.
Ricochet CannonFires a powerful shot that can bounce off enemies and deal more damage for each bounce.
Fire CannonThrows a cannonball that explodes into flames burning a 2 meter radiusFound in the open world guarded by birds near the To Turn the Tide quest.
Fire SpitterThrows a stream of flames without having to reloadGet from Luca’s Sapper Quest
Hand MortarLobs a shell that explodes causing damage in a 6 meter radius.

That covers all the weapons in Flintlock The Siege of Dawn. For more guides, learn about all the Enki Feather Locations and all quests in Flintlock The Siege of Dawn.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
A freelance journalist passionate about games and technology. You'll find me working at publications such as Gfinity and Twinfinite, trying to gather as many game codes as possible! Otherwise, I can be found struggling against my giant backlog of games.