How to Defeat Stone Golem in Flintlock Siege of Dawn

The Stone Golem is the first big challenge you will face in Flintlock Siege of Dawn and it challenges you to an honorable duel to test your strength. This boss is very difficult if you haven’t mastered the basics of the game and can give you a very hard time if you’re not ready. Today we’ll go over the Stone Golem’s location, moveset, and how to beat the Stone Golem in Flintlock The Siege of Dawn.

Stone Golem Location

The Stone Golem is located on an optional path in The Three Peaks. After you’ve made it to the Campsite in Pilgrim’s Bend, going forward will reveal a fork in the road. You can go down the path leading to the Forging Grounds and fight your way through a bunch of Cultists to reach the Stone Golem boss site. Luckily, there’s a lodestone nearby, so you can keep trying to beat the boss as much as you like.



How to Beat Stone Golem in Flintlock

Moveset

The Stone Golem has a limited but very punishing moveset.

Normal Attack 1: The first normal attack is a simple sideways swing that comes out at a normal speed.

Normal Attack 2: The second normal attack is a slow charge up where the Stone Golem slows down and suddenly swings at an upward angle.

Heavy Attack 1: The first heavy attack is a simple but powerful swing.

Heavy Attack 2: The second heavy attack is a ground splitting shockwave with a lot of reach.

Fight Tips

Now that you have a good idea of the Stone Golem’s moveset, we can now take a look at how to tackle it and get it stuck into a pattern for an easy win.

The most reliable method to defeat the Stone Golem early is to put it into a parry lock. Whenever you Parry and perform a normal attack on the Stone Golem, it will almost always attack once again with a normal Parryable attack. Your goal will be to land a single Parry and lock it into a chain of parries and counters. This method follows a very simple pattern, as there will be two kinds of parries. The first Parry allows you to get one normal attack in as a follow-up, while the second will allow you to get two normal attacks in afterward. The Stone Golem will follow this 1-2 pattern repeatedly as long as you don’t miss any parry.

Even if you do miss a parry, and the Stone Golem goes into an unblockable attack, use your Pistol to interrupt it and wait for another parryable attack.



The goal in this fight is to keep parrying it and applying Enki’s Curse so you can break its armor and make it vulnerable enough for a kill. You must remain calm in this fight of attrition as getting impatient will result in a mistake that gets you killed.

With enough tries and experience, you will be able to bring down this powerful warrior regardless of your own level and gear. Upon defeating it you will be rewarded with the weapon, Herald’s Blade. This weapon is for warriors who can remain untouchable in combat as its damage multiplier increases with your Reputation multiplier.



That’s all you need to know on how to beat the Stone Golem in Flintlock Siege of Dawn. For more guides, learn about all the weapons in the game and all Enki Feather locations.

