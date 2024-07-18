Flintlock The Siege of Dawn has many different systems for you to level and upgrade. You’ll be unlocking new skills, upgrading all your weapons, buying outfits, and a bunch more with Reputation. It’s such an important resource and is essential to your progression in the game. That’s why it’s necessary to know how to get Reputation fast in Flintlock the Siege of Dawn to speed up your progress.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Reputation Fast in Flintlock The Siege of Dawn

The game is honestly a bit stingy about Reputation, especially in the early game, and without a bunch of grinding there is no hope for you to upgrade multiple weapons at once. These tips will help you gain Reputation quickly when in a pinch and also conserve Reputation, so it doesn’t go to waste.

Understand the Multiplier

The multiplier can be a bit confusing to understand, but here’s how it works. Every time you defeat an enemy or perform an action that gives you Reputation, it gets temporarily stored as your currently held reputation. This is different from your total reputation. Before claiming your currently held reputation, it will be multiplied by a multiplier that increases with combat or exploration actions you perform. However, if you get hit or take any sort of damage, your multiplier is reset to zero and you only claim the base value of the reputation.

screenshot via Twinfinite

If you have a lot of Reputation, we suggest trying out safe methods to quickly build up your multiplier before claiming Reputation. For this, you can use void rifts, slide down slopes, land musket shots, lob grenades, and safely dispatch weak enemies. Your multiplier can go above 100% and effectively managing it will maximize your Reputation gains.

Play Sebo with Baz

Playing Sebo with Baz is one of the best early-game methods to quickly grind Reputation while it is scarce. Unlike other NPCs, you can gain Sebo from defeating Baz as much as you like. This amount increases as you make progress. If you need just a bit more Reputation for certain early skills or weapon upgrades, beating Baz over and over in Sebo will let you get enough Reputation. Also, be sure to play Sebo with other players you run into around the world!

Use Ancestor Statues

Ancestor statues are useful Reputation buffs located around the world in convenient locations that increase the Reputation you gain from defeating enemies. It’s always advised to keep this buff active whenever you can find an Ancestor Statue as they add up to a lot of Reputation over time.

screenshot via Twinfinite

Explore for Conscript Items

Exploration is pretty important in Flintlock Siege of Dawn if you plan on completing all side quests and finding all weapons, however, equally important is locating the Conscript items. Conscript items are sometimes very well hidden, and they essentially allow you to use them from your inventory in return for some Reputation. We advise hoarding these until you’ve saved up enough for a skill or weapon upgrade. Every nook and cranny in Flintlock hides a Conscript item.

screenshot via Twinfinite

Clear Bandit Camps

Bandit Camps are pretty good both for the overall reputation they give and for reputation farming. Bandit Camps have a high concentration of enemies and you can keep fighting them to get reputation without killing the leader. However, defeating the leader also grants you a large amount of reputation that goes up to 2000 to 3000 per Bandit Camp cleared. Be sure to clear out any optional Bandit Camp you see on your map.

screenshot via Twinfinite

Shoot Down Flags

While not the most meaningful source of Reputation, both The Three Peaks and the Wanderer’s Rest regions have around 15 flags each for you to shoot down and get some reputation from. It’s not much but adds up to a decent amount of Reputation and gets you a neat little badge as a completionist.

screenshot via Twinfinite

Pick a Fixed Set of Gear to Upgrade

This tip has more to do with conserving your reputation rather than gaining more. Understand that Reputation is a scarce resource and Flintlock The Siege of Dawn doesn’t allow you to upgrade everything in a single run even if you do 100% exploration. Therefore, it’s important to pick and prioritize what weapons, armor, and sidearms you plan on upgrading rather than wasting precious Reputation across a bunch of different items.

Those are all of our tips and methods to get Reputation fast in Flintlock The Siege of Dawn. For more guides, also check out all Enki Feather locations and how to defeat the Stone Golem.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy