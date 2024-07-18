Best Early Game Weapons & Armor in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn can be played with several different playstyles depending on the type of weapons you choose. However, the game is very challenging in the early stages when you don’t have most of the upgrades unlocked. This guide will help you select the best early game weapons and armor in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn.

Best Early Game Weapons and Armor in Flintlock

Best Melee Weapon

The Harbinger’s Axe will be your best choice for a Melee Weapon for most of the game due to two simple and very important reasons. The first reason you want this weapon is that it’s a badass fire weapon that applies stacks of burn on enemies, and the charge attack detonates these stacks and causes a massive explosion. The second reason is more important because, unlike other weapons, the Harbinger’s Axe does not require Reputation to upgrade. You only need Wood and Sulfur for upgrades, allowing you to focus more on your skill tree.

screenshot via Twinfinite

Best Early Pistols

Nor’s Pistol is the first weapon you get and it’s honestly the most reliable weapon to have throughout the entire game. While other pistols are useful, especially the Sunderer’s Pistol, they lack the reliability, damage, and quickness of Nor’s Pistol. The weapon is fast, effective, and has enough ammo to help you stagger bosses and tough enemies consistently, even if you mess up your parry timing.

Best Early Armors

Sunderer’s Armor Set is the best Armor Set you can get in Flintlock early on. You can unlock this armor after defeating the Revenant boss and heading towards the Mireshard area on the map. Climb up the Mireshard and beat the boss there, to get the second piece of the Sunderer’s Armor set. This set bonus will enhance your dashes, giving you more i-frames, and allowing you to dash farther with a cool effect. Plus, it looks pretty cool. Later on, you can swap to a different armor set that gives you more damage bonuses.

screenshot via Twinfinite

Those are all the best early-game weapons and armor options in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn that you should try out to make the game easier for yourself. For more guides, also learn all Enki Feather locations and our list of all weapons in the game.

