Making steady progress is the name of the game in Hades 2, with players needing to put in the time and effort with each new run with Melinoë in order to discover more about the world around her. This also allows the game to shine when it comes to the randomized nature of things, which can include enemies, bosses, and even resources. To help players with the latter, here’s a guide on how to get Iron in Hades 2.

Recommended Videos

Getting Iron in Hades 2

Iron may seem like a rudimentary material, but players will still have to keep their eyes peeled in order to obtain it in Hades 2. First of all, be sure to already have the Crescent Pick tool, which is a pickaxe that allows Melinoë to harvest ore from resource nodes that are found in the various areas.

Image Source: Supergiant Games via Twinfinite

For Iron, the easiest way is to get them from the cannonball stacks found around the Rift of Thessaly. Each stack will grant three Iron to players, so make sure you are scouring the entire area and filling your pockets before leaving for the next.

Using Iron in Hades 2

Image Source: Supergiant Games via Twinfinite

Similar to other materials and resources found in the game, it allows players to unlock even more goodies for the current and future runs. Iron can be used for Incantations such as Sandy Lifespring, which can reveal a hidden isle in the Rift of Thessaly where players can heal up, or used to unlock more Aspects for the weapons Melinoë can wield. Needless to say, the more resources you have, the more options there will be to be unlocked.

That’s all there is to know about how to get Iron in Hades 2. For more help with the game, be sure to check out our other guides, or search Twinfinite for more.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more