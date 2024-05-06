If you want to unlock the second path of Hades 2 that leads you all the way up to Olympus, you’re going to have to craft the incantation ‘Unravelling a Faithful Bond’. While you can find most of the components for this incantation easily, you might struggle a bit to get Thalamus in Hades 2.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Origin Seeds

The game helps you out in the quest to get Thalamus by providing you with Origin Seeds automatically if you encounter Chaos. Once you’ve unlocked the ‘Unravelling a Faithful Bond’ incantation, all you need to do is visit Chaos through a Chaos Portal, and he will give you two Origin Seeds.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

You can also keep returning to Chaos through the portals with a Silver Spade in tow and search for digging spots. These will allow you to get more Origin Seeds later on in case you accidentally sold your Thalamus.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

How to Get Thalamus in Hades 2

Once you have your Origin Seeds, you’ll have to go plant it at the Crossroads. If you’ve grown plants like Nightshade before, you’ll be familiar with the process. Origin Seeds have a value of 7 on the in-game timer which passes when you move around and perform actions. It shouldn’t take more than one run to clear this timer and fully grow the seeds into a Thalamus.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Once your Origin Seeds grow into Thalamus, go ahead and harvest it.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

You can now use it to successfully cast the ‘Unravelling a Faithful Bond’ incantation that opens up the surface world to Melinoe.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

That’s all you need to know on how to get and grow Thalamus in Hades 2. Now that you have the surface unlocked, be sure to learn how to get resources such as Bronze, Iron, and Driftwood. Don’t miss out on items like Garlic either!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more