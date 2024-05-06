Hades 2 digging up Thalamus Seeds in chaos domain
Screenshot via Twinfinite
Guides

How to Get Thalamus in Hades 2

Find and grow the elusive Thalamus Seeds in Hades 2
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
|
Published: May 6, 2024 01:01 pm

If you want to unlock the second path of Hades 2 that leads you all the way up to Olympus, you’re going to have to craft the incantation ‘Unravelling a Faithful Bond’. While you can find most of the components for this incantation easily, you might struggle a bit to get Thalamus in Hades 2.

How to Get Origin Seeds

The game helps you out in the quest to get Thalamus by providing you with Origin Seeds automatically if you encounter Chaos. Once you’ve unlocked the ‘Unravelling a Faithful Bond’ incantation, all you need to do is visit Chaos through a Chaos Portal, and he will give you two Origin Seeds.

Hades 2 chaos portal
Screenshot via Twinfinite

You can also keep returning to Chaos through the portals with a Silver Spade in tow and search for digging spots. These will allow you to get more Origin Seeds later on in case you accidentally sold your Thalamus.

Hades 2 digging spot in chaos domain
Screenshot via Twinfinite

How to Get Thalamus in Hades 2

Once you have your Origin Seeds, you’ll have to go plant it at the Crossroads. If you’ve grown plants like Nightshade before, you’ll be familiar with the process. Origin Seeds have a value of 7 on the in-game timer which passes when you move around and perform actions. It shouldn’t take more than one run to clear this timer and fully grow the seeds into a Thalamus.

Hades 2 inventory screen origin seed
Screenshot via Twinfinite

Once your Origin Seeds grow into Thalamus, go ahead and harvest it.

Hades 2 Melinoe standing in front of Thalamus and Nightshade
Screenshot via Twinfinite

You can now use it to successfully cast the ‘Unravelling a Faithful Bond’ incantation that opens up the surface world to Melinoe.

Hades 2 invocation recipe with thalamus
Screenshot via Twinfinite

That’s all you need to know on how to get and grow Thalamus in Hades 2. Now that you have the surface unlocked, be sure to learn how to get resources such as Bronze, Iron, and Driftwood. Don’t miss out on items like Garlic either!

Syed Hamza Bakht
A freelance journalist passionate about games and technology. You'll find me working at publications such as Gfinity and Twinfinite, trying to gather as many game codes as possible! Otherwise, I can be found struggling against my giant backlog of games.