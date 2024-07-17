Criminal Tycoon Codes (July 2024)

Looking for Criminal Tycoon codes? This Roblox experience gives you the chance to live out your GTA fantasies, expanding your criminal empire via incremental upgrades and gradually amassing currency. If you’re a newcomer that needs a boost to get going, these codes will be a massive help!

All Criminal Tycoon Codes

Criminal Tycoon Codes (Working)

CHIP : $5k

: $5k OSCAR : $5k

: $5k REVAMPPHASE1 : $25k

: $25k REVAMPPHASE2 : $25k

: $25k NUKE : $20k

: $20k YE : $50k

: $50k FREECASE: Premium Case

Criminal Tycoon Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Criminal Tycoon Codes

The redemption process for coupons in Criminal Tycoon is very simple. Here’s what to do:

Load into Criminal Tycoon via the Roblox game page.

Once in a lobby, tap the Shop icon denoted by a wad of cash.

Scroll to the very bottom until you see a text box with Redeem Code above it.

Paste in a code from our list and press Redeem.

Check your inventory to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Criminal Tycoon Codes?

The best place to get more coupons is the Criminal Tycoon Discord server. Unlike other Roblox Discords, you don’t need to verify your account or identity via Bloxlink. Instead, you can dive straight into the ‘codes’ channel, which contains an up-to-date list of all the available freebies.

Outside of that, we’d recommend bookmarking this page and checking back each time you play Criminal Tycoon. We’ll constantly check our list to ensure it’s updated, so you can grab the latest codes without scouring for them yourself.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

There are two likely problems here. Either the code in question has now expired, or you’ve inputted it incorrectly. The former is quite common, because Roblox codes often have a very short shelf-life and disappear without prior warning. Alternatively, you may have missed a capital letter, number, or special character. Even the slightest discrepancy will cause the code to not work!

