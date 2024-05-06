Although combat is often something to look forward to in Hades 2, the world that Supergiant Games has built is also great for exploration. Players can take the chance to take in the sights and marvel at the visuals, or learn about the world through conversations and interactions. There are also materials and resources that can be gathered for crafting, and if you are looking to find out just how to get G.Rock/Glimmer Rock in Hades 2, read on.

Getting Glimmer Rock in Hades 2

As with many of the different materials that can be found in Hades 2, Melino2 will have to count on some luck for them to spawn. For G.Rock/Glimmer Rock specifically, a great place to look will be in the Fields of Mourning, the third area players can visit on the path down to Tartarus.

Image Source: Supergiant Games via Twinfinite

For reference, you will have to progress from Erebus to Oceanus, and then to Fields of Mourning. Spotting the Glimmer Rock is one thing; you will still need an extra tool to get the resource. Players will have to already have the Crescent Pick tool to enable mining, and each node will net you three Glimmer Rock.

Using Glimmer Rock in Hades 2

With enough Glimmer Rock in possession, along with other materials, Melinoë will have an easier time expanding her arsenal before progressing in the game, especially when it comes to Argent Skull Weapons. For example, players can choose to unlock certain Aspects, such as the Aspect of Thanatos pictured below, which comes with various buffs and attacks that may suit your playstyle.

Image Source: Supergiant Games via Twinfinite

After all, it is always advisable to have more materials in your inventory as you dive deeper into Hades 2, and you’ll never know when you might need them next.

Now that you are all caught up on how to get G.Rock/Glimmer Rock in Hades 2, be sure to check out our other guides, or search Twinfinite for more.

