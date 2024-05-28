Wuthering Waves Highest Chair Location

Wuthering Waves offers trophies for completing specific challenges in the game. While most trophy objectives are concrete, some are rather vague. One such challenge requires you to find the highest chair in Jinzhou. Continue reading to learn where to find the highest chair in Wuthering Waves.

Where To Find The Highest Chair In Wuthering Waves

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

You can find the highest chair in Wuthering Waves on the tallest mountain southeast of Jingzhou. Its exact location is marked in the screenshot above. The coordinates are -195, 1368, 348.

To get to this location, head to the area behind the theater where you attend the Liondance festival and go straight until you see a waterfall.

There’s a hidden path behind the waterfall that will take you to the area leading to the tallest mountain in Jinzhou. Naturally, it’s quite a climb, so make sure you have increased your stamina to a sufficient level before starting the hike.

Before you go, however, don’t forget to pick the side quest, ‘The Past is the Future,’ from the area as it will also take you in that same direction. Once you’re past the waterfall, take the uphill path and keep going in that direction. Don’t forget to use the grappling points along the way to cover more distance quickly.

Keep going until you reach a small pond. There’s also a resonance beacon outside this area, so don’t forget to activate it first. From the pool, turn towards the tallest mountain and start climbing. You may want to wall run to make the climb easier.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Once you’re at the cliff, you will notice a wooden pathway on the other side, as well as a few grappling points. Use those to reach the path leading to the summit. There’s another resonance beacon here, so don’t forget to activate that either.

Continue the climb, and you will soon come across a little shelter with a bunch of stools and cats. You’re free to pet the cat, but once you’re done, turn left and climb the rocks to reach the highest point to find a chair ‘with a daunting aura’ facing the horizon. Sit on it to complete the ‘Power!’ trophy challenge and take a moment to soak in the beautiful view. You deserve it.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

That concludes our guide on where to find the highest chair in Wuthering Waves. For more on WuWa, check out our guides on how to increase the Union Level and best beginner tips.

