How to Increase Union Level in Wuthering Waves

Your Union Level in Wuthering Waves determines a lot of different aspects of the game. Not only does raising your Union Level increase the level cap of your resonators and weapons, it also unlocks more quests and daily challenges. The flip side is that raising your Union Level will also make enemies more challenging. Here’s how to raise your Union Level in Wuthering Waves.

How to Raise Your Union Level

You can check your current Union Level – and how much experience you have towards your next level – by heading to the Terminal Menu. Your Union Levels are on the bottom left, beneath your avatar.

Image Source: Kuro Games

There are a few different methods by which you can raise your Union Level in Wuthering Waves. The good news is that all of them have one simple requirement in common: you’ll need to play the game and engage with a variety of what it has to offer.

Daily Activities

You’ll unlock daily activities once you complete the Ominous Star main quest. Once you’ve achieved this, you’ll be able to see a variety of different tasks to complete. Doing so will reward you with Union Experience. Even better, you’ll need to reach Union Level 14 before you can progress in the main story, so you’re incentivized to raise your level.

Quests

As you travel through the world of Wuthering Waves, you’ll come across a number of different quests. Completing these quests will grant you between 150 and 2,000 Union Experience, depending on the type of quest.

Exploration

Exploring the world of Solaris offers plenty of different opportunities to earn Union Experience. You can earn Union Experience by finding treasure, or by unlocking Resonance Beacons and Nexuses.

Milestones

Completing different gameplay milestones will reward you with Union Experience. You’ll only get 100 experience per milestone completed, but it’s always worth completing them if you get the chance for a small but significant boost.

Waveplates

Spending Waveplates on Tacet Fields or Simulation Training and completing the challenge is a relatively simple method of earning Union Experience. Waveplates are recharged at a rate of one every six minutes, for a maximum of 240 a day. This is the current cap, so it’s always worth spending them.

