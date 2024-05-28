Wuthering Waves All Quests List

If you’re a completionist looking for a Wuthering Waves quests list to ensure you haven’t missed out on any, you’ve come to the right place. Wuthering Waves is a massive gacha RPG that offers a variety of quests. This includes main story quests that players can complete to progress the story, which gets better as you progress. There are also companion quests to learn more about specific Resonators and their backstory, exploration quests, and side quests.

All Main Quests in Wuthering Waves

Here are all the main quests you can tackle in Wuthering Waves in version 1.0:

Prologue Utterance of Marvels: I Utterance of Marvels: II

Chapter 1 Act 1: First Resonance Act 2: Echoing Marche Act 3: Ominous Star Act 4: Clashing Blades Act 5: Rewinding Raindrops Act 6: Grand Warstorm



All Side Quests in Wuthering Waves

Here are all the side quests you can find and complete in Wuthering Waves to learn more about the game’s world, characters, and overall lore while getting many lucrative rewards, including Astrites, Shell Credits, and more:

A Free Meal? I

A Free Meal? II

A Quest of Wits – I

A Quest of Wits – II

Lost History

Lost Ranger

Messenger

A Taste of Everything

Camp Raid

De-Hoochief

Explosive Spear Tip Testing

Hero of the Leap

Investigate the Theft of Camp Supplies

Journal of Jinzhou: Vo.1

Listen to Animals’ Words: Translation of Cat’s Language

No Response Tonight

Photos of Jinzhou

Repair the Lighthouse at the Nameless Bay

Repair the Lighthouse in Desorock Highland

Restart the radar

Save the World? Save the Cat!

Secret Investigation

Shooting Party

Silver-Haired Echo Trainer – I

Silver-Haired Echo Trainer – II

Silver-Haired Echo Trainer – III

Tacet Discord Hunter

The Eternal Concert

The Past is the Future: Continued

The Past is the Future: Epilogue

The Past is the Future: Introduction

Wait for Godo

When Moonlight Shines in the Forest

All Companion Quests in Wuthering Waves

Here are all the companion quests in Wuthering Waves:

Boat Race in River (Jiyan)

Solitary Crusade (Yinlin)

Wild Heart’s Return (Lingyan)

All Exploration Quests in Wuthering Waves

Exploration quests hold more significance than the usual side quests in Wuthering Waves. Many of them, like We Promise, We Deliver, change the terrain of a particular area while making previously inaccessible locations accessible.

With that said, here are the exploration quests in Wuthering Waves:

Stygian Lacrimosa

When the Forest is No Longer Dim

Shadows of the Past

Hidden Dangers in Peaceful Life

We Promise, We Deliver

With every new major update, we will be getting new main story and side quests in Wuthering Waves. In the wake of that, we will be constantly updating our list, so make sure to bookmark it to stay updated with all the quests.

That concludes our guide on the Wuthering Waves quests list. While you are here, make sure to check out Treasure Store’s Hostess location and secret quest, increasing your cost capacity, how to farm Lustrous Tides, daily reset time, and today’s daily quests.

