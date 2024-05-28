Wuthering Waves All Quests List

If you’re a completionist looking for a Wuthering Waves quests list to ensure you haven’t missed out on any, you’ve come to the right place. Wuthering Waves is a massive gacha RPG that offers a variety of quests. This includes main story quests that players can complete to progress the story, which gets better as you progress. There are also companion quests to learn more about specific Resonators and their backstory, exploration quests, and side quests.
All Main Quests in Wuthering Waves
Here are all the main quests you can tackle in Wuthering Waves in version 1.0:
- Prologue
- Utterance of Marvels: I
- Utterance of Marvels: II
- Chapter 1
- Act 1: First Resonance
- Act 2: Echoing Marche
- Act 3: Ominous Star
- Act 4: Clashing Blades
- Act 5: Rewinding Raindrops
- Act 6: Grand Warstorm
All Side Quests in Wuthering Waves
Here are all the side quests you can find and complete in Wuthering Waves to learn more about the game’s world, characters, and overall lore while getting many lucrative rewards, including Astrites, Shell Credits, and more:
- A Free Meal? I
- A Free Meal? II
- A Quest of Wits – I
- A Quest of Wits – II
- Lost History
- Lost Ranger
- Messenger
- A Taste of Everything
- Camp Raid
- De-Hoochief
- Explosive Spear Tip Testing
- Hero of the Leap
- Investigate the Theft of Camp Supplies
- Journal of Jinzhou: Vo.1
- Listen to Animals’ Words: Translation of Cat’s Language
- No Response Tonight
- Photos of Jinzhou
- Repair the Lighthouse at the Nameless Bay
- Repair the Lighthouse in Desorock Highland
- Restart the radar
- Save the World? Save the Cat!
- Secret Investigation
- Shooting Party
- Silver-Haired Echo Trainer – I
- Silver-Haired Echo Trainer – II
- Silver-Haired Echo Trainer – III
- Tacet Discord Hunter
- The Eternal Concert
- The Past is the Future: Continued
- The Past is the Future: Epilogue
- The Past is the Future: Introduction
- Wait for Godo
- When Moonlight Shines in the Forest
All Companion Quests in Wuthering Waves
Here are all the companion quests in Wuthering Waves:
- Boat Race in River (Jiyan)
- Solitary Crusade (Yinlin)
- Wild Heart’s Return (Lingyan)
All Exploration Quests in Wuthering Waves
Exploration quests hold more significance than the usual side quests in Wuthering Waves. Many of them, like We Promise, We Deliver, change the terrain of a particular area while making previously inaccessible locations accessible.
With that said, here are the exploration quests in Wuthering Waves:
- Stygian Lacrimosa
- When the Forest is No Longer Dim
- Shadows of the Past
- Hidden Dangers in Peaceful Life
- We Promise, We Deliver
With every new major update, we will be getting new main story and side quests in Wuthering Waves. In the wake of that, we will be constantly updating our list, so make sure to bookmark it to stay updated with all the quests.
