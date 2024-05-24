Wuthering Waves 5 star character animation
image via Kuro Games
All Upcoming Characters in Wuthering Waves

Here are all the upcoming characters to look forward to!
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
|
Published: May 24, 2024 07:56 am

Wuthering Waves is here and it has gained a lot of attention for its impressive combat system and character synergies. Currently, the game has around 18 playable characters in total, however, more will be added soon. If you want to save up your pulls for upcoming characters in Wuthering Waves, here are the ones to look out for.

Upcoming Characters in Wuthering Waves

We are currently expecting the following characters to arrive in the upcoming Wuthering Waves banners:

  • Yinlin
  • Jinhsi
  • Changli

Yinlin will be the first to be added as she is going to be on the very next banner in Wuthering Waves. She is a 5-star Electro user who wields a Rectifier.

Wuthering Waves Yinlin character release promo art with quote. Red Haired woman wearing black bondage clothing and claw right arm.
Image Source: Kuro Games

We already know that Yinlin’s banner will be released on Thursday 13th June, titled When Thunder Pours. It will also have the following 4-star rate-ups:

  • Taoqi (Havoc)
  • Aalto (Aero)
  • Yuanwu (Electro)

After Yinlin, we’ll get Jinhsi in the next banner. Jinhsi is also a 5-star character but we don’t know too much about her as Kuro Games has only revealed her through a marketing campaign. As such, unlike Yinlin, we can’t give concrete information on her element, weapon, and release date.

Lastly, Kuro Games have also revealed another character not present in the game right now. Changli’s reveal came through a Kuro Games’ Drip Marketing post. She appears to be a 5-star as well, and since she was revealed after Jinhsi, we assume that’s the order they’re going to be released.

Those are all the major upcoming characters in Wuthering Waves we know about right now through official announcements and Kuro Games’ social media. While you are here, check out Treasure Store’s Hostess location and secret quest, increasing your cost capacityhow to farm Lustrous Tides,  daily reset time, and today’s daily quests.

Syed Hamza Bakht
A freelance journalist passionate about games and technology. You'll find me working at publications such as Gfinity and Twinfinite, trying to gather as many game codes as possible! Otherwise, I can be found struggling against my giant backlog of games.