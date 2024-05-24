All Upcoming Characters in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves is here and it has gained a lot of attention for its impressive combat system and character synergies. Currently, the game has around 18 playable characters in total, however, more will be added soon. If you want to save up your pulls for upcoming characters in Wuthering Waves, here are the ones to look out for.

Recommended Videos

Upcoming Characters in Wuthering Waves

We are currently expecting the following characters to arrive in the upcoming Wuthering Waves banners:

Yinlin

Jinhsi

Changli

Yinlin will be the first to be added as she is going to be on the very next banner in Wuthering Waves. She is a 5-star Electro user who wields a Rectifier.

Image Source: Kuro Games

We already know that Yinlin’s banner will be released on Thursday 13th June, titled When Thunder Pours. It will also have the following 4-star rate-ups:

Taoqi (Havoc)

Aalto (Aero)

Yuanwu (Electro)

After Yinlin, we’ll get Jinhsi in the next banner. Jinhsi is also a 5-star character but we don’t know too much about her as Kuro Games has only revealed her through a marketing campaign. As such, unlike Yinlin, we can’t give concrete information on her element, weapon, and release date.

Post-Lament Anthropocene: Stars Intertwined



"There's still much to be done. Please rest assured, I am here to guide you through it."—Jinhsi



Archive>>

Being the Magistrate of Jinzhou, Jinhsi bears her noble and weighty share of duties.

Through repeated ages, the Lament has… pic.twitter.com/MeNYDoCVG5 — Wuthering Waves (@Wuthering_Waves) May 17, 2024

Lastly, Kuro Games have also revealed another character not present in the game right now. Changli’s reveal came through a Kuro Games’ Drip Marketing post. She appears to be a 5-star as well, and since she was revealed after Jinhsi, we assume that’s the order they’re going to be released.

Post-Lament Anthropocene: Stars Intertwined



"Eons of time on this vast land, all encapsulated in a humble game… I am fortunate to have you as my opponent."—Changli



Archive>>

Counselor to the Jinzhou Magistrate, Changli excels at leveraging human nature to corner her enemies… pic.twitter.com/ZvBjuTaulq — Wuthering Waves (@Wuthering_Waves) May 18, 2024

Those are all the major upcoming characters in Wuthering Waves we know about right now through official announcements and Kuro Games’ social media. While you are here, check out Treasure Store’s Hostess location and secret quest, increasing your cost capacity, how to farm Lustrous Tides, daily reset time, and today’s daily quests.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more