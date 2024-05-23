baizhi in Wuthering Waves permanent banner.
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

Wuthering Waves Beginner Banners Explained

Read this before spending Tides!
Image of Shreyansh Katsura
Shreyansh Katsura
|
Published: May 23, 2024 11:35 am

Wuthering Waves 1.0 has finally been released, and there are plenty of new quests to complete, characters to unlock, and rewards to claim. Some characters can be obtained by progressing the main story, while the more prominent ones can be earned via gacha banners. If you’re new to the gacha scene, you may find all the different banners and their rules a little overwhelming at first. As such, below you can find a detailed explanation of all beginner banners in Wuthering Waves. 

All Wuthering Waves Beginner Banners Explained

There are five beginner banners in Wuthering Waves 1.0. 

Wuthering Waves 1.0 Limited-Time Banners Explained

A look at the Jiyan banner in Wuthering Waves.
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Jiyan is the limited-time 5-star character in Wuthering Waves 1.0. His banner, Prevail the Lasting Night, will conclude on June 12, 2024. During this period, you can use Radiant Tide to pull Jiyan. Every 10 pull will get you a 4-star or above item. You’re guaranteed to get a 5-star character within 80 pulls. 

Every time a 5-star character drops, there will be a 50% chance it’s Jiyan. If, however, it’s not Jiyan, the next 5-star character you get is guaranteed to be Jiyan.

Below are all the boosted 5-star and 4-star characters you can get from the Prevail the Lasting Night limited-time banner:

Character RatingCharacter
5-starJiyan
4-starMortefi
4-starChixia
4-starDanjin

The boosted 5-star weapon in Jiyan’s weapon banner is called Verdant Summit. Several 4-star weapons are also boosted in this limited-time banner. 

The rules are mostly similar to Jiyan’s character banner. Instead of Radiant Tide, you need Forging Tide to Convene. Every 10 pull will get you a 4-star or above item. Jiyan’s 5-star weapon is a guaranteed drop within 80 pulls.

Below are all the 5-star and 4-star boosted weapons in Jiyan’s weapon banner: 

Weapon RatingWeapon
5-starVerdant Summit
4-star Dauntless Evernight
4-starVariation
4-starHollow Mirage

Wuthering Waves 1.0 Permanent Banners Explained

A look at the novice banner in Wuthering Waves.
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

The Utterance of Marvels is the novice banner, which you should focus on first as there’s currently a 20% discount, and you can do ten pulls instead of eight. You will need Lustrous Tide to pull anything from this and the permanent banner (more on that below.)

In the Utterance of Marvels banner, every ten pulls (eight actually) is guaranteed to get you a 4-star or above item. It can be a character or a weapon. You are guaranteed a 5-star character after 50 pulls. 

Once you have made 50 pulls in the Utterance of Marvels, aka Novice Convene, the banner will change to the Beginner’s Choice Convene. 

Now, here’s where things get interesting. The Beginner’s Choice Convene will let you choose one of the 5-star characters – Jianxin, Calcharo, Verina, Lingyang, Encore – and they will be guaranteed to drop after 80 pulls. Basically, you will get the 5-star character of your choosing in up to 80 pulls. 

Below are all the 4-star characters and weapons you can get from the Utterance of Marvels banner: 

Item RatingItem NameItem Type
5-starVerinaCharacter
5-starEncoreCharacter
5-starCalcharoCharacter
5-starLingyangCharacter
5-starJianxinCharacter
4-starYangyangCharacter
4-starChixiaCharacter
4-starBaizhiCharacter
4-starDanjinCharacter
4-starSanhuaCharacter
4-starTaoqiCharacter
4-starMortefiCharacter
4-starAaltoCharacter
4-starYuanwuCharacter
4-starDauntless EvernightWeapon
4-starCommando of ConvictionWeapon
4-starUndying FlameWeapon
4-starAmity AccordWeapon
4-starJinzhou KeeperWeapon
4-starDiscordWeapon
4-starOvertureWeapon
4-starCadenzaWeapon
4-starMarcatoWeapon
4-starVariationWeapon
4-starHelios CleaverWeapon
4-starLunar CutterWeapon
4-starNovaburstWeapon
4-starHollow MirageWeapon

Next up is the Tidal Chorus, aka Character Permanent Convene. As the name suggests, this banner will always be present in the game, so there’s no need to rush and spend all your hard-earned Astrite.

A look at the permanent banner in Wuthering Waves.
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

In the Tidal Chorus banner, every ten pull will get you a 4-star or above item. Since there’s no discount here, it will consume ten Lustrous Tide instead of eight. Also, a 5-star character is guaranteed to drop in (or less than) 80 pulls, but you don’t get to select which 5-star character you pull for.   

However, unlike the Utterance of Marvels banner, you can do individual pulls in addition to ten pulls, which, in a way, can increase your chances of getting a 4-star or above item. Just make sure to pray to the RNG gods beforehand. The 5-star and 4-star items in the Tidal Chorus banner are the same as the Utterance of Marvels banner, so don’t forget to refer to the table above.

The Weapon Permanent Convene will let you target roll one of the five weapon types of the Winter Brume set. Here, every 10 pulls will get you a 4-star or above item, whereas a 5-star weapon of your choosing will drop within 80 pulls. 

Below are all the 5-star weapons you can get from the Weapon Permanent Convene:

Weapon TypeWeapon Name
Winter Brume SwordEmerald of Genesis
Winter BrumeLustrous Razor
Winter BrumeStatic Mist
Winter BrumeAbyss Surges
Winter BrumeCosmic Ripples

That’s all the beginner banners in Wuthering Waves. For more on WuWa, don’t forget to check our guide on how to fast travel and how to perform reroll.

