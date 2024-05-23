Even though Wuthering Waves has just launched as a live-service game, it offers a massive map divided into nine major regions with several POIs and sub-regions filled with activities, quests, TDs to farm for Echoes and other things that require players to move from one location to another. So, if you don’t want to waste your time running around all the time, you must know how to fast travel in Wuthering Waves.

How to Unlock Fast Travel in Wuthering Waves

You activate your first Resonance Beacon during the Prologue quest in Wuthering Waves and, with that, the Fast Travel feature. Meanwhile, you are introduced to the Fast Travel system for the first time when you arrive in Jinzhou to meet Jinhsi at the City Hall.

How to Fast Travel

In Wuthering Waves, you can Fast Travel by opening the game’s map by pressing the ‘M’ key on your keyboard, selecting a Resonance Nexus or Resonance Beacon, and clicking the “Fast Travel” button. Doing so will teleport you to the chosen location within a few seconds.

However, for the first time, you must explore the entire map and unlock the 11 Resonance Nexus and the 68 Resonance Beacons to use them as a Fast Travel point. Until and unless you activate a Resonance Beacon or Resonance Nexus, you cannot use it for Fast Travel.

Note: While Resonance Nexus appear on the map, as soon as you open it, to make the Resonance Beacons appear, you must zoom in.

Thankfully, each of the Fast Travel points in the game is close to one another, and the rich world filled with scenic locations will keep you mesmerized enough to ensure you don’t get bored during your first run around Huanglong to activate the Resonance Nexus and Resonance Beacons.

That concludes our guide on how to Fast Travel in Wuthering Waves.

