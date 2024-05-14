Wuthering Waves Echo Summon Web Event – Start Time, Rewards, & How To Claim

Kuro Games is holding a new Echo Summon web event in Wuthering Waves, which you can participate in to unlock a 5-star Echo, Astrite, and other crafting materials to get a head-start on your journey across Solaris-3. Participating in the event can get you a handful of these materials for free without the grind, though there are a few steps to it.

Wuthering Waves Echo Summon Web Event Start Time

The Wuthering Waves Echo Summon web event kicked off on 29 April 2024 and will conclude on 6 June 2024, two weeks after the game’s 1.0 launch.

Image Source: Kuro Game via Twinfinite

How To Participate In Wuthering Waves Echo Summon Web Event

You can participate in the Wuthering Waves Echo Summon web event by heading to the game’s official website and selecting the web event tab.

Make sure to register and log in to your Wuthering Waves account before accessing the web event. Once you’re in, head to the Missions tab to find a bunch of Daily and Special Missions. There are simple tasks that include doing things like following the game’s official page on YouTube and inviting friends to pre-register the game.

Image Source: Kuro Game via Twinfinite

How To Claim Echoes

Completing objectives in the Echo Summon web event will get you Attempts, which you can use to Summon Echoes on the event’s home page. Every Attempt is guaranteed to get you an Echo, which you can view in the Echo Gallery.

Since you can only claim one Echo from the Echo Gallery, we recommend waiting until the game’s launch to see which Echo suits your preferred build and character. For instance, the Hoochief Cyclone Echo is more suited to someone like Yangyang.

Once you’re ready to claim your preferred Echo, head to the web page’s Backpack section to lock it in, and then go to the home page to claim it.

Image Source: Kuro Game via Twinfinite

All Echo Summon Web Event Rewards

Aside from Echo, you can get Astrite and other crafting materials from the Echo Summon event by summoning Echo. These are milestone rewards for all the Echo you summon.

Below you can find all the milestone rewards for the Echo Summon event:

Echo Summon Rewards 6 x50 Astrite 12 x3 Advanced Resonance Potion

x3 Advanced Energy Core 18 x50 Astrite 24 x2 Advanced Seal Tube

x20,000 Shell Credit 30 x30, 000 Shell Credit.

Astrite is a premium earnable currency in Wuthering Waves (like Stellar Jades in Honkai Star Rail). You can exchange it for Tides, a gacha resource.

That’s everything you need to know about Wuthering Waves’ Echo Summoning Web Event. For more on the game, check out whether the game has PvP, and how to set up private servers.

