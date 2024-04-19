Wuthering Waves Tier List (April 2024)

While we are waiting for the official release of Wuthering Waves, which is coming soon, we did enjoy our time with the Closed Beta Test. But of course, we will have even more fun with the full release if we come prepared. That’s why we have compiled this Wuthering Waves tier list. Get ready to select all the best characters, and dive into the game!

All Wuthering Waves Characters Tier List

Main Carry

Ranking Character Name S Calcharo, Jiyan, Danjin A Encore, Chixia, Lingyang B Rover (M), Rover (F), Yinlin

For now, we would recommend sticking with Jiyan and Calcharo as your main. We can definitely see, in the future release, Encore rising up to be in the S ranks as she is a very solid overall choice. Danjin is also a very solid choice, overall being a very balanced character, and might even rise up in the ranks in the future. Everyone in the B rank can be safely ignored for the moment.

Secondary Characters

Ranking Character Name S Yinlin, Sanhua A Mortefi, Chixia, Rover (M), Rover (F) B Yuanwu, Yangyang, Aalto

When choosing a secondary character, you’ll want someone who is able to deal damage quickly, while also using buffs as quickly as possible. That’s why we think Yinlin and Sanhua are the best secondary characters to choose.

The characters in A tier are decent choices, but they lack the significant damage output to make them top-tier options, except for Mortefi and Rover. The other characters in the B tier, for the moment, are not really worth choosing.

Support Characters

Ranking Character Name S Verina, Baizhi A Taoqi, Jianxin B Rover (M), Rover (F)

Should you choose to go with either character in the S rank, you’ll be more than happy. Baizhi and Verina can stack buffs and will be a perfect support for any team. You might also want to try out Jianxin, as she can deal some interesting damage to any enemies. The Rovers bring some healing powers, but they are not really worth it in the end.

That’s all you need to know for the Wuthering Waves tier list. Naturally, do keep in mind that, with the game’s release being on the 22nd of April, this is all subject to change. We will update the list as soon as we have spent time with the full game. For more on games similar to Wuthering Waves, take a look at our Solo Leveling Arise codes and characters tier list.

